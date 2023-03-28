CURWENSVILLE — Glendale’s Troy Misiura struck out 10 batters in a 12-2 victory over Curwensville on Tuesday afternoon.
Misiura went six innings, allowing just two earned runs on three hits and three walks.
The Viking hurler also helped himself out at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. One of his hits was a double.
Glendale scored six runs in the the third inning to break open a scoreless game.
Britton Spangle added three RBIs for the Vikings, while Bryson Davis had two.
Tannor Holes and Jacob Lukehart each had two hits.
Curwensville’s Lawson Neiswender took the loss. Ayden Sutika knocked in the only two runs for the Tide.
Curwensville fell to 1-1 on the season. The Tide travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.
Glendale improved to 1-0 overall. The Vikings host Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Glendale—12
Davis 5112, Sutton 4111, Peterson 5101, Misiura 3322, Holes 2220, Spangle 5103, McGarvey 4101, Potutschnig 4110, Lukehart 4120. Totals: 36-12-9-10.
Curwensville—2
C. Fegert 3010, Pentz 2100, Kunkle 2000, Sutika 3012, Neiswender 2000, M. Sutika 3000, Finn 2000, McCartney 1000, Wills 1000, Butler 1000, Radzieta 1000, N. Fegert 2110, Nelen 1000, Pierce 0000. Totals: 24-2-3-2.
Score by Innings
Glendale 006 014 1—12 9 0
Curwensville 002 000 0— 2 3 5
Errors—Pierce 3, Kunkle 2. LOB—Glendale 11, Curwensville 4. 2B—Misiura. SB—Holes 3, Potutschnig, Misiura, Davis. C. Fegert, Kunkle. PO—Misiura. WP—Misiura.
Pitching
Glendale: Misiura—6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO. Peterson—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Curwensville: Neiswender—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Kunkle—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Sutika—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. McCartney—2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Misiura. LP—Neiswender.