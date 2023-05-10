NANTY GLO — Riley Best smacked two more homers in a 16-0 victory over Blacklick Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Best knocked in three runs and also picked up the pitching win, going two innings and allowing just one hit while striking out four.
Alyson Buterbaugh had three RBIs and two hits, while Caitlyn Rydbom plated three runs on two hits.
Madison Peterson had three hits, including a double and scored three times.
Glendale improved to 14-2 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to West Branch on today.
Glendale—16
Best p-cf 4223, Peterson cf-p 3330, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3211, Buterbaugh 3b 3223, Ko. Cavalet 3b 0100, Weld rf 1001, McNitt rf 1010, Kasaback lf 2210, Markel lf 0000, Taylor ss 2221, Rydbom c 3023, Sinclair 1b 3220, Romano 1b 0000. Totals: 25-16-16-12.
Blacklick Valley—0
Mad. Kinter cf-3b 2000, Bartoletti 1b 1000, Byich 2b 2010, Myers ss 1010, Melius rf 2000, Bobby 3b-cf 0000, Chapel cf 1000, Mac. Kinter p 0000, Conrad lf 1000, McQuay c 1000. Totals: 11-0-2-0.
Errors—Mad. Kinter 3, Conrad. 2B—Taylor, Peterson. HR—Best 2. SB—Myers. Taylor, Buterbaugh 2, Kasaback, Ka. Cavalet. CS—McNitt. HBP—Myers, Bobby. Kasaback.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Peterson—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Blacklick Valley: Mac. Kinter—3 IP, 15 H, 16 R, 10 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Best. LP—Mac. Kinter.