ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale baseball team fell late to Juniata Valley 9-5 on Thursday.
The Hornets scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the win.
Jacob Lukehart, who came on in relief of starter Troy Misiura, took the loss.
Mason Peterson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Vikings. Bryson Davis added two hits.
Glendale dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings travel to Ferndale today.
Glendale—5
Davis 4220, Holes 4000, Peterson 4021, Misiura 1000, Kaufman 3000, Spangle 3110, McGarvey 2100, Potutschnig 4100, Lukehart 3000, Sutton 0000. Totals: 28-5-5-1.
Juniata Valley—9
Rodkey 4220, Couch 3210, Robinson 3010, Edwards 4121, Buckley 4123, Deihl 3011, Hoover 0000, Thompson 3112, Dick 3000, Harbst 2000, Rowe 1000, Hoover 0000, Gibson 0200. Totals:30-9-10-7.
Score by Innings
Glendale 100 004 0—5 5 6
Juniata Valley 102 015 x—9 10 5
Errors—Sutton, Misiura, Davis, Lukehart, Peterson. Couch, Harbst, Thompson, Buckley, Edwards. 2B—Peterson. Buckley. HBP—McGarvey. Couch, Thompson. SB—Peterson, Spangle. Deihl, Gibson, Rodkey, Buckley 2. CS—Peterson. Rodkey, Dick.
Pitching
Glendale: Misiura—5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. Lukehart—1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Juniata Valley: Harbst—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO. Sager—0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Rodkey—2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Rodkey. LP—Lukehart (0-1).