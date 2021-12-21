DuBOIS — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to DuBois Central Catholic 58-28 on Tuesday night.
Mason Peterson had 10 points to lead the Vikings.
Glendale dropped to 0-5 overall. The Vikings play Cambria Heights on Dec. 27.
Glendale—28
Jasper 2 0-0 5, Smeal 0 1-2 1, Potutschnig 1 0-0 2, Peterson 3 2-2 10, Cree 1 0-2 2, McGarvey 2 0-0 4, Holes 0 0-0 0, Krepps 1 2-7 4, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-13 28.
DuBois Central Catholic—58
Kosko 2 0-1 4, Srock 9 7-10 25, Maurer 1 2-4 4, Paisley 2 0-0 4, Swisher 4 1-1 9, Gupta 0 0-0 0, Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Kosko 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0, Green 2 0-0 5, Fox 0 0-0 0, Varischetti 1 0-0 2, Hoyt 0 1-2 1, Fragle 0 2-2 2, Miller 0 0-0 0, Deck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-20 58.
Three-pointers: Jasper, Peterson 2. Green.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 4 7 15 2—28
DCC 14 13 11 20—58