WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale girls rebounded to down Northern Bedford 54-42 in the consolation game of the Williamsburg Christmas Tournament on Wednesday night.
Madison Peterson led the Lady Vikings with 16 points. Breann Kuhn and Casey Kuhn each had 12 points.
Glendale improved to 6-2 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Moshannon Valley on Jan. 6.
Glendale—54
Easterling 3 1-2 8, C. Kuhn 4 0-0 12, Sinclair 2 0-2 4, Peterson 8 0-0 16, B. uhn 5 0-0 12, Cavalet 1 0-1 2, Holes 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Fontanella 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 2-4 54.
Northern Bedford—42
Hall 0 7-8 7, E. Heck 2 0-4 4, McInay 0 0-0 0, Swanseen 8 1-1 19, Ritchey 2 3-4 7, Love 0 0-0 0, L. Heck 0 2-3 2, Kline 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 1-1 1, Yeatts 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 14-19 42.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn 4, B. Kuhn 2. Swanseen 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 18 19 8 9—54
No. Bedford 6 11 14 11—42