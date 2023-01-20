FLINTON — A slow first quarter doomed Glendale in a 58-51 loss to Williamsburg on Friday night.
The Pirates outscored the Vikings 15-8 in the first quarter.
Glendale was led by 12 points from Mason Peterson and 11 from Landen McGarvey.
The Vikings dropped to 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the Inter County Conference. Glendale hosts Harmony on Monday.
Williamsburg—58
Kagarise 9 4-6 26, Isnberg 0 0-0 0, Keith 1 0-0 2, Branter 0 0-0 0, Brumbaugh 2 0-0 4, Gorsuch 2 1-2 5, Zehner 0 0-0 0, Royer 5 3-5 15, Parks 2 2-2 6. Totals: 21 10-15 58.
Glendale—52
Potutschnig 2 2-2 7, Cree 3 1-2 7, Holes 2 2-2 6, McGarvey 4 2-2 11, Peterson 5 0-0 12, Kitko 1 6-8 9, Dreibelbis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-18 52.
Three-pointers: Kagarise 4, Royer 2. Potutschnig, McGarvey, Peterson 2, Kitko.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 15 6 13 24—58
Glendale 8 18 6 26—52