FLINTON — The Glendale baseball team put together a late rally on Monday against Williamsburg, but fell short 6-5.
The Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Mason Peterson took the loss, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five.
Peterson also had three hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs.
Britton Spangle and Landen McGarvey also had RBIs on the day.
Glendale dropped to 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings host Curwensville today.
Williamsburg—6
Uplinger 2b-c-p 4110, Long ss 4211, A. Brantner 1b 4111, Gorsuch p-2b 3221, Crownover c-3b 3000, Verbonitz cf 3011, L. Brantner 3b-2b 3011, Parks dh 3000, Parks dh 3000, Wagner rf 3010. Totals: 30-6-8-5.
Glendale—5
Davis cf 2200, Misiura 1b-2b 2100, Spangle 3b 4021, Peterson p-1b 4132, McGarvey 2b-p 1011, Sutton rf 4000, Kaufman dh 3000, Holes ss 3000, Potutschnig c 3000, Lukehart lf 1100. Totals: 27-5-6-4.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 200 102 1—6 8 1
Glendale 200 010 2—5 6 3
LOB—Williamsburg 3, Glendale 6. 2B—L. Brantner. Peterson. SB—A. Brantner, Gorsuch 2, Verbonitz. Misiura, Davis 2. CS—Spangle.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Gorsuch 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. Uplinger—3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. McGarvey—2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Uplinger. LP—Peterson.