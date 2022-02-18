FLINTON — Glendale had four of its five starters score in double digits on Friday in a 66-29 victory over visiting Harmony.
Minyhah Easterling had 15 points to pace the Lady Vikings, while Casey Kuhn added 14.
Riley Best netted 12 points and Madison Peterson had 10.
Harmony was led by Sherri Kephart’s 23 points.
The Lady Owls finished the season at 1-20 overall and 0-8 in the MVL.
Glendale improved to 13-9 overall.
The Lady Vikings host Bishop Guilfoyle on Thursday in the first round of the District 6 1A playoffs.
Harmony—29
Marissa Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 9 1-2 23, Winings 1 0-0 3, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Beck 1 0-0 2, Mariah Brothers 0 1-2 1. Totals:11 2-4 29.
Glendale—66
C. Kuhn 6 0-0 14, Best 5 2-2 12, Sinclair 3 0-0 6, Easterling 6 3-4 15, Peterson 4 2-6 10, B. Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Cavalet 2 0-0 5, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 1 0-0 2, Markle 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-12 66.
Three-pointers: Kephart 4, Winings. C. Kuhn 2, Cavalet.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 10 3 10 6—29
Glendale 12 22 17 15—66