FLINTON — Glendale’s Riley Best smashed two more home runs to cement her legacy as the Progressland single season leader in the hit in a 13-3 victory over Mount Union on Saturday.
Best hit her 13th and 14th homers of the season, surpassing Philipsburg-Osceola’s Maggie Peck, who held the record at 11 in 2017.
Best went 3-for-3 on the day with seven RBIs and two runs scored.
Madison Peterson added three hits, including two doubles, and had an RBI.
Kaprice Cavalet knocked in two runs on a hit, while Ava Weld, Jillian Taylor and Alyssa Sinclair also had RBIs.
Peterson picked up the win, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five.
Glendale improved to 16-3 overall and 12-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings travel to Moshannon Valley today.
Mount Union—3
Crisswell c 1000, Gardner 2b 3010, Yocum ss 2000, Wible p 2111, Williams 3b 2110, Brodbeck p 2112, Trego rf 2000, Harris cf 2000, Cramer lf 2000. Totals: 18-3-4-3.
Glendale—13
Best cf 3237, Peterson p 4031, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3112, Buterbaugh 3b 2100, Weld rf 2101, Kasaback lf 3010, Taylor ss 1311, Rydbom c 3000, Sinclair 1b 1211. Totals: 22-13-10-13.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 030 00— 3 4 0
Glendale— 920 02—13 10 0
2B—Peterson 2. HR—Brodbeck, Wible. Best 2. SB—Sinclair. HBP—Yocum. Sinclair, Ka. Cavalet.
Pitching
Mount Union: Wible—2/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Brodbeck—3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Wible.