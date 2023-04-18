FLINTON — The Glendale softball team pounded out seven hits and took advantage of six walks and four errors in a 6-0 victory over West Branch on Tuesday.
Just two of the Lady Vikings’ runs were earned.
Madison Peterson had a two hits, including a double, and knocked in one of the runs.
Ava Weld had the other RBI, while Riley Best had two hits, including a double.
Peterson picked up the win, allowing just three hits and three walks, while striking 11.
West Branch’s Greysyn Gable had two of her teams hits, including a double.
Makena Moore took the loss, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits and six walks. She struck out 13 batters.
West Branch dropped to 8-2 overall, 6-1 in the Inter County Conference and 2-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Warriors travel to Mount Union on Thursday.
Glendale improved to 8-2 overall, 6-0 in the Inter County Conference and 3-0 in the MVL. The Lady Vikings host Blacklick Valley today.
West Branch—0
Bainey 3b 3000, Ca. Wesesky 1b 2000, Gable c 3020, Moore p 2000, K. MacTavish ss 3000, Royer 2b 3000, Graham cf 3000, Betts rf 3010, Butler lf 1000, Coval lf 1000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Glendale—6
Best cf 3220, Peterson p 4121, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3110, Weld rf 3001, Kasaback lf 3110, Taylor ss 4000, Ko. Cavalet 3b 4100, Rydbom c 3010, Sinclair 1b 1000. Totals: 28-6-7-2.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 000 0—0 3 4
Glendale 100 032 x—6 7 0
Errors—Betts, Butler, Royer, Ca. Wesesky. LOB—West Branch 6, Glendale 10. 2B—Gable. Best, Peterson. SB—Betts. Taylor, Kasaback.
Pitching
West Branch: Moore—6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 13 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Moore.