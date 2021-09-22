CINCINNATI — The Pirates’ brass has said it time and again as this season has worn on: Players on their roster are going to have an opportunity to show what they can do.
By that, they meant that at-bats would become available to players who hadn’t gotten a consistent run of playing time in the majors to this point. Outfielder Anthony Alford is a perfect example. The Pirates opted to release long-time right fielder Gregory Polanco at the end of August, opening up starts for Alford.
Really, he’s taken full advantage of that. Alford has started 12 of the team’s 19 games in September and appeared in four more. In the 16-game span, he is slashing .300/.364/.600 with four home runs. It’s fair to say that it’s a small sample size, but it’s also laudable that Alford has found some success recently after a truly abysmal start to the season.
Think back to April. Alford made the Pirates’ opening day roster, then proceeded to go 2-for-24 in his first 11 games with the team, striking out 16 times in 29 plate appearances before being designated for assignment, clearing waivers, and spending the next three months at Class AAA Indianapolis.
“I think what goes into it is him seeing the ball. In seeing the ball, you have to be in a better position to hit,” Derek Shelton said. “Your load has to be in a better position. Your timing has to be in a better position, and I think that’s one of the things we’re seeing and the thing that’s attributed to the better at-bats.”
If there’s some proof of Alford seeing the ball better, it’s in his strikeout numbers. One of the more embarrassing stats during his early-season struggles was that he struck out 16 times in 29 plate appearances in April. That’s a staggering 55.2% strikeout rate. In September, he’s punched out 15 times in 55 plate appearances, good for a 27.3% strikeout rate.
Now, for context, that is still lofty. If that number were extrapolated to the entire season, it would still be the highest strikeout rate among all active Pirates hitters.
But it’s still a winning formula. Alford is fast and strong. Multiple times, he has shown his ability to leg out infield singles on ground balls. Really, though, Alford makes quality contact as frequently as anyone on the roster. According to Statcast, his hard hit percentage, measured by the amount of balls hit with a 95 mph exit velocity or higher, is at 44.1% for the season. That is second only to third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes for the Pirates.
So, then, the key for Alford would seem to be cutting down on strikeouts just enough to allow his solid contact to take care of the rest.
“I think the thing that stood out is the different pitches and different locations that he hit, which shows that he’s in a better spot with his load and his balance, because of the fact that he’s getting to different variations of pitches,” Shelton said.
Maybe it shouldn’t be a big surprise that Alford has turned things around. He has said before that he is confident in his ability to perform at this level, so long as he’s given the chance to earn continuous playing time. In September, he’s done that.
Obviously, it has been a relatively small sample size, and it’s currently unclear just how much turnover the Pirates will have on their roster this offseason and heading into 2021. But if the goal was to give players opportunities on the field and hope they produce, Alford has lived up to that this month. The rest is out of his hands.
Injury updates
- Jacob Stallings, who was placed on the seven-day concussion list Monday, has seen his symptoms resolve, according to director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk. Stallings was expected to play catch again Wednesday for the first time since his injury, though it is unclear if he was able to so before the game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed.
- Right-hander Bryse Wilson was transferred to the 60-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Monday. Tomczyk said the injury was expected to hold Wilson out for 2-4 weeks, which did not give him enough time to return to the team before the end of the season. As such, they shut him down.
- Down in Indianapolis, infielder Michael Chavis (right elbow strain) is expected to continue his rehab assignment. He has not yet played in the field; only as a designated hitter.
- Reliever David Bednar (right oblique strain) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session in the coming days. Tomczyk is “cautiously optimistic” that the right-hander will return to game action this season.
- Meanwhile, right-hander JT Brubaker (right shoulder inflammation) has stretched out his throwing progression to 90-120 feet, Tomczyk says. It has not yet been decided whether the starter will return this season, with Tomczyk saying their goal is to do “everything [they] can ... to put them in the best position heading into the offseason.”