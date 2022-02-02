Suggested Scripture(s): 1 Corinthians 13 and 1 Peter 4:8-11
It was during a children’s sermon years ago that one of the children in church pointed out that as Christians, we should be Christ’s Valentines to the world and our fellow human beings.
So as February for this year is beginning, please find below some suggested “valentines” for friend and stranger alike. They are certainly able to be given the whole year through and they are found in a poem entitled, 8 Gifts That Don’t Cost A Cent. No author for the poem was given in the source from where these words were found.
8 Gifts That Don’t Cost A Cent
THE GIFT OF LISTENING
But you must REALLY listen. No interrupting,
no daydreaming, no planning your response.
Just listening.
THE GIFT OF AFFECTION
Be generous with appropriate hugs, kisses,
pats on the back and handholds.
Let these small actions demonstrate the love you have
for family and friends.
THE GIFT OF LAUGHTER
Clip cartoons. Share funny articles and stories.
Your gift will say, “I love to laugh with you.”
THE GIFT OF A WRITTEN NOTE
It can be a simple “Thanks for the help” note
or a full sonnet. A brief, handwritten note
may be remembered for a lifetime,
and may even change a life.
THE GIFT OF A COMPLIMENT
A simple and sincere “You look great in red,”
“You did a super job,” or
“That was a wonderful meal”
can make someone’s day.
THE GIFT OF A FAVOR
Every day, go out of your way to do something kind.
THE GIFT OF SOLITUDE
There are times when we want nothing better
than to be left alone. Be sensitive to those times
and give the gift of solitude to others.
THE GIFT OF A CHEERFUL DISPOSITION
The easiest way to feel good is to extend a kind word
to someone, really, it’s not hard
to say Hello or Thank You.