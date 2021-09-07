gFree Church hosts 6th Annual Bike Show

PHILIPSBURG — The gFree Church of 305 Keystone Hill Rd. in Philipsburg held its 6th Annual Bike Show on Saturday, Aug. 21 on the church property. Over 300 people were in attendance for the show which included vendors, free food, a silent auction, a DJ, and of course an awesome display of motorcycles.
Any donations given for the bike show will be used to help the family of 2-year-old Owen Williams, who has many medical problems and will require numerous surgeries. Organizers of the bike show said the proceeds which are currently near $4,000 and will be used to pay some bills for the family.
The gFree Church would like to thank everyone who participated in the bike show in any way. gFree Church is a Bible-based mission-minded church who welcome people of the Moshannon Valley area who do not have a home church to join us for worship at one of our two services on Sunday mornings at 9:15 and 11 a.m.
The winners of the categories of the 2021 gFree Bike Show were presented with wooden plaque trophies and are listed below.
American Touring
- 1st –Joe Chutko
- 2nd –Tobey Wingard
American Cruiser
- 1st –Larry Blake
- 2nd –Ashley Adams
Metric Cruiser
- 1st –George Miller
- 2nd –Don Smith
Metric Trike/Sidecar
- 1st –Robert Scott Hite
- 2nd –Larry & Barb Lumadue
Chopper & Custom
- 1st –Brandon Miller
- 2nd –Jeff Lanager
Dual Sport
- 1st –Sonny Taylor
- 2nd –Doug Miller
Vintage Bikes
- 1st –Tim Loomis
- 2nd –Glenn Shimmel
Rat
- 1st –Val Stiner
Best in the Show –Jeff Lanager
Furthest Distance –Ken Gross (41 miles)
People’s Choice –Brandon Miller