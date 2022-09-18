AUBURN, Ala. — Five hours after being hit sticked into a different dimension, Penn State’s Sean Clifford stood at the midfield logo of Jordan-Hare Stadium and took a moment to himself. The scoreboard in front of him was turned off. But the one at Clifford’s back still read the final: Penn State 41, Auburn 12.
As improbable as that score was before kickoff, it was even less likely after Clifford endured a shot straight from an NFL Films highlight reel. On the fifth snap of the game, Auburn’s Owen Pappoe rolled over Clifford like a tank. Video of the crushing blow made the rounds on Twitter. Even Clifford saw it.
“That dude definitely rocked me. ... It looked even worse than it felt,” Clifford said before offering a subtle shrug. “It’s football. We take hits. That one was definitely huge. But at the same time, you’ve got to get back up and keep fighting.”
That’s what made his afternoon so emblematic. After getting T-boned by an All-SEC linebacker, Clifford popped to his feet and pressed on. The next series, he orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown march, connecting with Mitchell Tinsley for a 34-yard hookup and capping the drive himself with a seven-yard score.
The captain didn’t log another touchdown the rest of the day. Turns out, Saturday was Clifford’s first game (in which he wasn’t forced out early due to injury) without a touchdown pass since the 2020 Michigan game. Clifford completed 14 of 19 passes for 178 yards, 102 fewer than he had last season against Auburn.
But Clifford had a handle on the proceedings, just as he did during the 2021 Whiteout. In front of an “Orangeout” at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it was freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen who stole the show with four rushing touchdowns. But Clifford’s grittiness guided Penn State to its 29-point rout and 3-0 record.
“There are a lot of things that he does that don’t show up on the statsheet from a protection standpoint, from a run game perspective with the read ID in the front, bringing the receiver in to block the extra man,” James Franklin explained. “He’s just playing really well right now and doing all the things we need him to do. He’s got room to grow. But we’re really happy and really pleased with him right now.”
Through three games, Clifford has met Franklin’s requirements. He has completed 64% of his passes. He has eight touchdowns (five passing, three rushing). And he’s turned the ball over only once. Granted, that one interception nearly cost Penn State the opener at Purdue. But everyone saw how he responded to his own mistake, ripping the Boilermakers’ hearts out with a two-minute masterclass.
Clifford has done all this while hearing the whispers (and shouts) for Drew Allar. The five-star true freshman has looked like a natural out there whenever he’s been afforded the opportunity. It’s clear Allar is the future of the program. But the present still matters, and right now that’s Clifford.
Franklin recognizes what he brings this team. His teammates recognize that.
And the Penn State fans who traveled to Auburn recognized Clifford and the Nittany Lions for their efforts, giving the team a rousing ovation.
“I’ve had ups and downs. But I’m not going to shy away from not living up to the standard. 2020 wasn’t the standard. We fell off last year after we were a highly-touted team,” Clifford said. “Penn State fans just want to see wins. I understand that. That’s what I’m here to do, and that’s what this team is here to do.”
“He’s a tough kid,” Franklin added. “He’s been through a lot, both physically and mentally. ... I’m really proud of Sean Clifford right now. And I’m proud of our team.”