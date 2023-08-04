It is not unusual for the Steelers or any NFL team to have league officials come to their training camps and call penalties during practice. The idea is to help indoctrinate the players with what’s acceptable under the rules and even explain to them why they called the penalty.
They are not there to have their yellow flags questioned or challenged as though it were a regular season game — which, apparently, didn’t matter to George Pickens.
During Wednesday’s practice at Saint Vincent College, Pickens did not like that he was called for offensive pass interference when he pushed off cornerback Patrick Peterson to make a reception. He also didn’t like when he was ruled out of bounds on a catch in the end zone during the team’s Seven Shots drill.
In each instance, Pickens complained to the officials. In a regular season game, his behavior could’ve warranted a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, something with which the Steelers have grown very familiar the past two seasons. Pickens was told about his complaining by Mike Tomlin.
“There’s going to be calls that you don’t like, but the calls are the calls and there’s an educational process that goes on in environments like this, whether the call is correct or not or whether you agree or disagree,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got to move on. That’s some of the learning that goes on for young people in an environment like this who are working their tails off to compete, and it becomes somewhat emotional.”
But there was another officiating lesson Pickens failed to learn.
When he made that sensational grab on Tuesday — the first day the players wore pads — the second-year wide receiver got off the ground, held out the ball with his right arm and handed it to rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was covering him. OK, Pickens might have been playing to the camp crowd that roared with delight when he did that, but his actions nonetheless would have been viewed as taunting in a regular season game. So his remarkable reception would have been devalued with a 15-yard penalty by the officials.
Pickens wasn’t the only one.
On Thursday, safety Kenny Robinson, a Wilkinsburg native who played at West Virginia, intercepted a pass in the end zone intended for receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley. When he got off the ground, he quickly walked after Bradley and taunted him. The official threw the penalty flag. That would have been another 15-yard penalty.
Granted, it’s August and it’s training camp, and no real damage is done. But that’s not the point.
The Steelers are no stranger to unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. In 2022, they tied for the league lead with four, according to nflpenalties.com. Over the past two seasons, they have had seven. Only the Seattle Seahawks (8) have had more.
Conversely, 11 teams did not commit an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in 2022. Over the past two seasons, six teams — Buffalo, Houston, Indianapolis, the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee and Washington — have not committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
If the Steelers want to have some of those 15-yard walk-offs eliminated, even merely reduced, perhaps those offending players should start realizing the harmless yellow flags at Saint Vincent College become senseless drive-killers in December.
The officials are trying to help them now. That won’t be the case later.
Up to the task
A year ago, guard James Daniels spent a lot of training camp on the ground, looking unsure of himself and little like a veteran who merited a three-year, $26.5 million contract in free agency.
Now he is putting other players on the ground.
Daniels, a six-year veteran, has been one of the standouts of training camp, looking dramatically different than he did this time last year. He showed that in separate one-on-one drills on Tuesday and Wednesday when he knocked defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi off both feet each day with a punch technique he has worked on since last season.
It was something offensive line coach Pat Meyer has been stressing to his players. And it was on impressive display from Daniels.
“That’s pretty much when Pat says ‘stay aggressive,’ that’s what he is trying to do,” Daniels said. “One-on-ones is a really good time to do it. In team (drills), they can’t hit the quarterback so the defensive linemen don’t finish the rush, so one-on-one is a great time to really work your technique and work on things like that.”
Next in line?
With the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies taking place in Canton, Ohio, BetPennsylvania.com evaluated which 10 current players are the most likely to be inducted into the Hall after they retire.
No home-grown Steelers were on the list, but one current player was — cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was ninth on the list with a HOF monitor score of 84.80. As an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, he was one spot ahead of Russell Wilson (83.10) and eight spots behind the most likely, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (192.43).