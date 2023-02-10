It is usually not a good thing when a team loses a former NFL head coach such as Brian Flores from the coaching staff.
Not only can he help serve as a quasi-coordinator — after all, that’s typically what he successfully did to earn becoming a head coach — but he also possesses the leadership, organizational and communicative skills that were good enough to lead a 53-man team, not just a position or unit. Especially when the team he served as head coach produced back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 18 years when he was unceremoniously fired.
There is little doubt the loss of Flores, who accepted the job as defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, will leave a void in Mike Tomlin’s staff, just as it did when offensive line coach Mike Munchak (a former head coach) left to join the Denver Broncos after the 2018 season.
But to think it will cripple the Steelers defense is unfair to the job Teryl Austin did with some additional freedom in his first year as a defensive coordinator and forgetting it is Tomlin who controls most of what is done on defense.
The Steelers hired Flores to be their senior defensive assistant/inside linebackers coach after he was let go by the Dolphins. That he was here just one season is not a surprise to the Steelers, who expected he would get interviews to be a head coach or coordinator from other teams.
Flores’ presence coincided with the Steelers making a dramatic improvement in their run defense, rising from the bottom of the league in 2021 to ninth in 2022, allowing 38 yards fewer per game. It would be naive to think his previous experience as a head coach and defensive assistant under Bill Belichick didn’t have something to do with the improvement. As an assistant coach who contributes to the game plan, he should share some of the credit.
But that should not be meant to lessen the credit Austin should receive in his first season as the replacement for retired Keith Butler.
If you’re attributing a unit’s improvement such as the run defense to the arrival of a new assistant coach, then the same accolades should be afforded to Austin for the Steelers leading the league in interceptions (20) — seven more than the previous season — as the new coordinator.
Austin was given a little more leeway than his predecessor in the running of the Steelers defense. He is the person responsible for formulating a game plan. And he will miss having Flores on his defensive staff.
Who wouldn’t?
Teams don’t lose a former head coach from their coaching staff and not feel some sort of disruption. But a little perspective should be in order.
Painful year
The league had a touching memorial remembrance during its NFL Honors show Thursday night for members of the NFL family who passed away in the past year. It served as a somber reminder of the heartache the Steelers organization has had to deal with in 2022.
Six members who either played for the Steelers or were affiliated with the franchise passed away in the past year, none more unexpectedly or sadly than Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who died four days before his jersey number was to be retired on Christmas Eve.
The segment began with Terry Bradshaw eulogizing his former teammate, “He came out of nowhere to change the game forever. I’ll never forget you.”
It also included backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died tragically in a traffic accident in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in April; former receiver Charles Johnson (1994-98); former quarterback Len Dawson, who was drafted in the first round by the Steelers in 1957; minority owner John Rooney, one of five sons of founder Art Rooney Sr.; and Braddock native and ESPN reporter John Clayton, who covered the Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press in the late 1970s and ‘80s.