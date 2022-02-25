The Steelers have selected a defensive player with their first pick in seven of the past nine years. In 2019, they sent their first-round pick to Miami to acquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so some might even say it is eight in nine years.
If the Steelers are going to pick a defensive player this year with their first-round pick, it almost assuredly would be a defensive lineman. Two of their three starters are in their 30s, and the other didn’t play last season and might not be in their plans for the 2022 season.
Starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu, who is entering the final year of his contract, will turn 35 this spring. He played in two games last season before a fractured ankle ended his season. All-Pro defensive end Cam Heyward will turn 33 in a couple of months, while Stephon Tuitt’s future remains up in the air. He has one year remaining on his contract, but he could be released next month before the new league year begins.
But above and beyond planning for a future without their longtime stalwarts, the Steelers have to see the pressing need to fix their ailing run defense that was last in the league rankings by season’s end.
When the Steelers descend on Indianapolis for the NFL combine next week, they will be looking closely at defensive linemen who can help their cause in 2022. And they need look no further than the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, who have three defensive linemen that are likely to be picked in the first round.
Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt are three names to know heading into the combine, and each brings a different talent to the table.
Davis, at 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, is the top run-stopping defensive tackle in the draft. He would fit with the Steelers as a nose tackle, which is a position general manager Kevin Colbert hasn’t selected in the first round since Casey Hampton in 2001. Then again, the Steelers have never been this bad against the run during Colbert’s tenure as GM.
“He’s a polarizing player,” said Daniel Jeremiah, a draft analyst for the NFL Network. “He’s enormous. He has knock-back ability as a pass rusher, and he has sneaky quickness. The question is how much can you play him and how big is his gas tank? I see him going in the 10-20 range. He’s such a unique player because of his size.”
For the Steelers and other teams, the question on Davis is how much versatility can he bring beyond his run-stuffing abilities as a nose tackle in the base defense? The Steelers would have to be convinced Davis could play on passing downs. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be getting enough value at the No. 20 overall selection.
“This is a debate I was having with a GM,” Jeremiah said. “I’ve always said with defensive tackles, even if you’re not a productive pass rusher, there is value in being a pocket-pusher because it allows your edge rushers to get home. He said it has to be a sudden collapsing of the pocket. You can’t be a guy who slowly walks the center back to the quarterback because the ball will be out. This guy can do a little more than that, I think.”
If the Steelers have a hard time projecting a fit for Davis in their defense, then Wyatt might be more their flavor. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Wyatt doesn’t fit the mold of a Steelers defensive end, but he can play anywhere along the line.
The Steelers tend to like taller and rangier defensive ends, but his versatility could be intriguing as they plan for the future.
“I think his value is in sub-packages,” said Jeremiah, who believes Wyatt will ascend up draft boards after the combine. “Put him as a 1-technique over the center or a 3-technique and let him get up the field and be explosive.”
Walker, who is 6-5, 275, is a tweener in a 3-4 defensive scheme. If he added some weight, he would be in the mold of a Steelers defensive end with his height. But he’s expected to test off the charts at the combine and could project as an edge defender in the NFL.
“He’s going to have 35-inch arms, and he’s going to run in the low 4.6s,” Jeremiah said. “He is a special athlete. There is a lot of love for him around the league.”
Jeremiah has Walker going into the top 10 in his latest mock draft, but others aren’t as high on him.
Georgia has two other defenders with first-round talent. Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are three-down inside linebackers, and Walker has the size to match up well in the running game.