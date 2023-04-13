DuBOIS — Vic Gearhart carded a hole-in-one on April 10 at the DuBois Country Club.
He recorded the feat on hole No. 2, which is 117 yards from the Gold tees.
Gearhart was golfing with Tom McFall and Sam Petrucci.
