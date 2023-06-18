Eddie Gardner of Fernwood picked up his career first feature win, in any division, by copping the Pure Stock Feature on Saturday night at Hidden Valley Speedway. Ryan Jacoby also of Fernwood picked up the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Late Special during the Fathers Day event.
Other winners included: Jimmy Holden of Tiona remains undefeated in the Small Block Modifieds, Luke Hoffner of Turbotville grabbed his second feature win in the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder feature, becoming the first to repeat in that class and Mitchell Holden of Howard won the 600 Micro feature. The ATV races saw Austin Fedder of Frenchville win the ATV race, it was Reese Evans of Clearfield winning the children’s race and Brad Anderson won the UTV portion.
The Semi Lates were in the spotlight with extra money on the line and the luck of the redraw put Luke Hoffner and Ryan Jacoby on the front row for the 25-lape event. As Jon Shipley displayed the green flag, it was Jacoby who shot into the lead, with Hoffner in second and Gary Little and Paul Ivory battling for third. As the race continued, Jacoby was able to open a slight lead over Hoffner as he struggled to hold second, but on lap three, Ivory was able to get the position away from Hoffner, as he set his sights on Jacoby. While Ivory was slowly reeling in the leader, he could not get close enough to mount a challenge. At the checkered flag, it was Jacoby getting his first win of the season over Ivory, Hoffner, Little and Brad Benton who came from 10th. Heat wins went to George Bailey and Levi Ardery.
Craig Casher and Jamie Luzier led the Small Block Modifieds to the start, and it was Casher taking the lead. He was holding a fine line the first two laps, before Bob Garvey Jr. took the lead on the third lap. Then as Garvey set the pace, he was was looking strong, then along came Shannon Casher and he took the lead on the eighth lap from Garvey, and it looked as though he may be able to hold on for his first win of the season, but never rule out Jimmy Holden, as he came from eighth and was second on lap 10, finally taking the lead on lap 13 from Shannon Casher. Cashier held tough and tried to get the lead back, but the Mike Stine owned #7s was once again in top form, as Holden went on to win his sixth straight feature win of the season, keeping him undefeated. Shannon Casher was second, Garvey was third, Hayden Holden was fourth and Craig Casher was fifth. The Holdens split the heats.
The Pure Stocks are alway exciting and this feature was no different, as BJ Hudson and Eddie Gardner brought the field to the green, with Gardner taking the lead. On lap three, Gardner led at the line but only by a few inches, as Little Lester Hudeson was side-by-side with the leader. That lap, in turn four, Gardner went high and Little Lester Hudson took the lead and he looked to be headed for his first HVS win of the season, but going into the first turn on lap 11, Hudson caught the famous infield tire and ended his night. This gave the lead back to Gardner, who was able to hold off BJ Hudson the final four laps to get his first ever feature win. BJ Hudson was a close second over Ryan Shaffner, Joe Kephart and Dakota Craig. Ryan Jones and Tyler Rougeux.
Allen Robison and Luke Hoffner lined up on the front row of the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder feature, with Hoffner winning the drag race into the first turn. Once he had the lead, he held Jason Elensky at bay the rest of the distance, as Elensky had to ward off the efforts from Jimmy Ogden, but when the final checkered flag flew, it was Hoffner with his second win of the season over Elensky, Ogden, Tim Raup and Kyler Stahl. Heat wins went to Raup, Ogden and John Brown.
The 600 Micro’s pulled in four cars this time with Mitchell Holden taking the lead from fellow front row starter Corey Bowmaster. Holden went on to get the win uncontested over Bowmaster and Chase Roussey. Roussey won the heat.
The other special of the night was the Off Road vehicles. The children’s race for ATV’s/dirt bikes Reeze Evans take the lead at the start and hold on the entire distance. Max Turner was second, a white unregistered ATV was third and Gracie Luzier was fourth. Evans also won the heat.
Austin Fedder lapped the field enroute to his ATV feature win. He started on the pole and never looked back. Frankie Leskovansky was second with Tim Barnum, Brad Condon and Katie Abrino completing the top five. Fedder also won the heat.
The UTV feature was won by Brad Anderson, who led the race from green to checkered, winning over Steve Shugars, Brendan Beck, Travis Ogden and Scott Bradford. The heat went to Anderson.
PIT NOTES: 78 race vehicles were in the pits, including: 15 Semi Lates, 8 Small Block Modifieds, 12 Pure Stocks, 20 Four Cylinders, 4 600 Micros, 4 Kids ATVs/dirt bikes, 6 ATVs and 10 UTVs…Coming up this week There will be no racing on June 24. The Diesel Mania truck pulling event has been canceled.
Scaife Racing Supplies Semi-Lates –1. Ryan Jacoby, Fernwood; 2. Paul Ivory, 3. Luke Hoffner, 4. Gary Little, 5. Brad Benton, 6. Mike Blazer, 7. George Bailey, 8. Jeremy Lippert, 9. Justin Owens, 10. Chad Desmett, 11. Waco Williams, 12. Ron Laubscher, 13. Levi Ardery, 14. Dan Smeal
Did Not Start –Josh Henry
Small Block Modifieds –1. Jimmy Holden, Tiona; 2. Shannon Casher, 3. Bob Garvey, Jr. 4. Hayden Holden, 5. Craig Casher, 6. Jamie Luzier, 7. Trent Ogden, 8. Chris Luzier
Pure Stocks –1. Eddie Gardner, Fernwood; 2. BJ Hudson, 3. Ryan Shaffner, 4. Joe Kephart, 5. Dakota Craig, 6. John Eckenrod, 7. Eric Luzier, 8. Todd Coble, 9. Ryan Jones, 10. Little Lester Hudson, 11. Tyler Rougeux
Little’s Drive-In Four Cylinders –1. Luke Hoffner, Turbotville; 2. Jason Elensky, 3. Jimmy Ogden, 4. Tim Raup, 5. Kyler Staul, 6. Allen Robison, 7. Jake Pennington, 8. Hunter Flook, 9. Ryan Lippert, 10. Roswell Babcock, 11. Isaac Exley, 12. Nick Bem, 13. Kyler Henry, 14. Tim Teneyck, 15. Sam Pennington, 16. Larry Beachel, Jr., 17. Larry Conklin, Jr., 18. Jordan Exley, 19. Jason Dotts
Did Not Start –John Brown
600 Micro Sprints –Mitchell Holden, Howard; 2. Chase Roussey, 3. Corey Bowmaster
Did Not Start –Shawn Rumbaugh
Kids ATVs/Dirtbikes –1. Reese Evans, Clearfield; 2. Max Turner, 3. White atv (no info given), 4. Gracie Luzier
ATVs –1. Austin Fedder, Frenchville; 2. Frankie Leskovansky, 3. Tim Barnum, 4. Brad Condon, 5. Katie Abrino
UTVs –1. Brad Anderson; 2. Steve Shugars, 3. Brendan Beck, 4. Travis Ogden, 5. Scott Bradford, 6. Max Kinter, 7. Garrett Singer, 8. Austin Carlson, 9. Jake Chamberlin
Did Not Start –Frank Demauro