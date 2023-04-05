ALLPORT — West Branch’s Carsyn Wesesky and Greysyn Gable hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to send the Lady Warriors to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Mount Union.
Hannah Betts started the rally with a one-out single and Brooke Bainey kept it going when she reached base on an error with two outs. Wesesky and Gable followed with the game-tying and winning hits, respectively.
West Branch only had three hits in the first six innings off Mount Union pitcher Ke’Andra Wible. Makena Moore had two of the hits and an RBI.
Moore got the win for the Lady Warriors, allowing three runs (just one earned) on five hits in her seven innings of work. She walked four Lady Trojans and struck out eight.
West Branch improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors visit Bucktail today.
Mount Union—3
Smith cf 4110, Gardner 2b 1100, Crisswell c 4121, Yocum ss 3000, Williams 3b 4000, Wible 3000, Brodbeck dp 3010, Trego rf 3010, Cramer lf 2000, Harris ph 1000, Dimoff (flex) 28-3-5-1.
West Branch—4
Bainey 3b 2210, Ca. Wesesky 1b 4011, Gable c 4111, Moore p 2021, MacTavish ss 3000, Royer 2b 3000, Graham cf 2000, Betts rf 3110, Butler lf 3000. Totals: 26-4-3-2.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 102 000 0—3 5 4
West Branch 200 000 2—4 6 4
Errors—Yocum, Wible, Williams, Trego; Gable 2, Graham, MacTavish. LOB—Mount Union 8, West Branch 4. 2B—Trego. SAC—Graham. HBP—Bainey (by Wible). SB—Gardner, Yocum, Smith; Bainey, Gable. CS—Bainey. WP—Wible; Moore.
Pitching
Mount Union: Wible—6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Moore (3-1). LP—Wible.