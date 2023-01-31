Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 23:25-28 and Ephesians 2:4-9
In Jesus’ day, the practice of fasting and other spiritual disciplines were widely known. There were, however, many who saw these practices as ways to call attention to themselves – see for example the parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector – Luke 18:9-14. One could even purchase so-called “fasting supplies” to make one’s face and complexion appear lighter to prove they had not been eating while fasting.
Hence, Jesus’ words from Matthew 23 spoken to the more hypocritical and judging religious leaders. Jesus described them as being like “whitewashed tombs,” nice and clean on the outside but full of decay and rot within.
And as Jesus’ disciples in this day and time, it is very easy for us to cross the line from spiritual discipline and practice –which enable our total dependence on God –into a works righteousness/comparison kind of spirituality which gives one picture of ourselves to the world which is far different from the person we really are within.
Writer, composer, and musician John Fischer – as he is quoted in the NIV Men’s Devotional Bible Calendar for February 6, explains it this way: You and I as Christians need to realize that however acceptable our lives may be for the general audience, we still possess an R-rated heart, and we’re as good as dead if we want God to meet us on any other ground than his grace and forgiveness.
The joy of this truth is that once I can believe the forgiveness for myself, then I can believe it for anybody. I have new eyes to see beyond my neighbor’s sin and love him or her with the love of Christ.
We must also remember to stand behind Jesus to see others as he sees them and not be tempted to peek out from behind Jesus to point out the faults of others but not our own.
For if we take the place of God and choose to be the world’s judges, another writer warns that we will have to be ready to face a God who will “strain out” every gnat of wrong and imperfection that has been part of our being and in our lives from the very beginning – every judging thought, careless word, gossip, white lie, every wrong no matter how trivial, prejudice, etc. – and will hold us accountable in the same manner as we have judged and held others accountable – as opposed to being held accountable by the righteousness and grace and mercy of Jesus Christ.