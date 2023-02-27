BRADENTON, Fla. — The faces were plenty familiar, their uniform colors different.
Well, for one of them.
The other is right back where it all started.
Josh Harrison — now with the Phillies — and Andrew McCutchen shared a fun embrace and lengthy conversation on the field during batting practice Monday ahead of Phillies-Pirates Grapefruit League game at LECOM Park. Before taking his turn in the cage, Harrison gave his impressions of McCutchen’s Pittsburgh return.
“That’s my guy,” Harrison said. “It’s exciting. When he told me this offseason, I was excited for him. When you think of his career and what he’s done, you always think of the special years that he had in Pittsburgh. It’s cool to see it come full circle.”
Harrison, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Philadelphia in January, played with McCutchen in Pittsburgh from 2011-2018 before signing as a free agent with the Detroit Tigers in February 2019.
In eight years with the Pirates, the super utility player hit .277 with a .725 OPS in 842 games, reaching the MLB All-Star Game twice (2014 and ‘17) and finishing ninth in National League MVP voting in the first of those two seasons.
That’s when Harrison hit .315 and had a .837 OPS in 143 games, along with seven triples, 38 doubles, 13 home runs, 52 RBIs and 18 steals.
This was the first time Harrison has been back to LECOM Park since leaving the Pirates, as his career has also included stops in Washington, Oakland and Chicago (White Sox).
“I consider it a blessing that I’m still here, still playing,” Harrison said. “I’ve had some injuries. It’s always good to come back to where you started.”
Harrison should provide a versatile, veteran piece for a loaded Phillies club, one that reached the World Series last year and again has championship aspirations.
Harrison, 35, hit .256 with a .687 OPS in 119 games with the White Sox last season, playing a bunch of second and third and still bouncing around the field.
The Pirates and Harrison’s camp did have some level of communication this winter, he said, but it didn’t seem to be anything too serious.
“I know my agent might’ve talked to them,” Harrison said. “But there are also no teams that I wouldn’t listen or talk to.”
The possibility of his own Pittsburgh return was something Harrison said he started to hear the day the McCutchen news became public.
He could only laugh about it ... and he certainly isn’t ruling anything out.
“I got my fair share of tweets and texts,” Harrison said. “You never know. I don’t rule anything out. It didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t cross paths. I’m still excited to compete against him.”
Watch McCutchen and Harrison chat with one another, and it’s clear the mutual respect and admiration that exists. It would be a fun storyline to see Harrison return to Pittsburgh, although he’d probably rather stay in a pennant race with the Phillies.
For now, though, he’s happy to celebrate his good friend and watch from afar as McCutchen reconnects with his Pittsburgh roots.
“He might not have been wearing [black and gold], but inside, I know he felt it,” Harrison said. “Think about everything he’s been through. ... For him to come back and do that at a place that’s home for him, I don’t think that’s anything anybody would take lightly.
“It’s an exciting time for him and his family. And for baseball, man. These are stories that you enjoy because, you look at a guy like that, who has had the career that he’s had so far, you root for guys like that.”