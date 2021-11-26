Wondering what is different about Tristan Jarry this season? One tricky but pretty nondescript save during last week’s win in Montreal was a good example.
Canadiens rookie Cole Caufield, a wizard with the puck who could one day score 50 goals in this league, cruised down the left wing and pulled the puck past Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. Caufield loaded up for a backhand shot.
In previous seasons, Jarry might have in that moment been processing which type of save would be perfect for that situation. Playing more freely so far in 2021-22, the goalie made one decisive push with his left skate to shuffle over to meet Caufield then leaned on the right post, his paddle down but torso still tall.
Reading the release of a backhand can be tricky. But Jarry was in position and ready to react to the rookie’s rising shot. With a little lunge, he shrugged it off.
It seemed simple and it was — just a goalie relying on angles and instincts.
“Of any position in any sport, we have zero control over where that object goes,” Dustin Schwartz, Jarry’s offseason goalie coach, said this week. “So your instincts and your reads have to allow you to be in the game. You can’t play the position in a box. That’s something that, I think, he’s gotten back on top of.”
Through the first six weeks of the season, not only have Jarry’s pads looked a lot different, so has what he’s been doing with those black and gold beauties.
Instead of playing a pre-programmed style that would have him relying on set save selections or techniques in certain situations, we are at times seeing him turn away shooters with unorthodox methods. Like lunging across the crease. Or leaving his feet to fight off high shots. Or busting out half-butterfly pad saves.
It might not always look pretty. But the results, especially in the past two weeks, sure are easy on the Penguins’ eyes. After stopping 116 of 118 shots through the past four games, he ranks sixth among NHL starters with a .933 save percentage.
“He’s not going to wow you with technical discipline,” Schwartz said. “But he can wow you with his ability to read the game and his recognition of scoring threats and situations, and then play off of his natural instincts. I think that’s more of what we’re seeing from him now. He’s done a good job of just playing.”
Now, as Schwartz put it, “There’s structure and routine to your game that allows you to play certain scenarios similarly over the course of time.” Whether it’s a lateral pass or a shot through traffic, there needs to be a basic foundation that supports Jarry. If that crumbles, like it did back in May, he’s flailing out there.
From what Schwartz has observed from afar, Jarry is back on firm footing.
But the 26-year-old still has a long way to go to show that the Penguins made the right decision in sticking with Jarry after his postseason meltdown in May.
Even though his Oilers were also playing in the postseason at the time, Schwartz was keeping tabs on Jarry’s performance and tuning in whenever he could.
“You have relationships with those guys beyond just stopping pucks,” he said.
After the Penguins lost in six games to the Islanders, with Jarry finishing with a .888 save percentage and just one quality start, Schwartz gave Jarry some space so that he could process what happened and think about his offseason goals.
“I think there were things that he realized after that through self-reflection or time with [the Pittsburgh staff] that there were some things that he needed to tidy up in his game, be it technical or be it a work component,” Schwartz said.
Eventually, the two connected and their workouts outside Edmonton began around July 1. They were typically on the ice three days a week, occasionally four. Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who is from the area, popped in from time to time.
When the Penguins dismissed goalie coach Mike Buckley in late July, Andy Chiodo, his replacement, flew out to Edmonton to spend a few days with them.
“I actually knew Andy before [his promotion]. We just kind of connected through the goalie world,” Schwartz said. “He spent some time on the ice with us and we just kind of got the lingo down and got on the same page. So the relationship with Andy was already established and that was an easy transition for us.”
When Jarry headed back to Pittsburgh for the start of training camp in September, Schwartz was confident that Jarry had put last postseason in the rearview.
“It’s early, but he’s trending in the right direction,” he said. “Hopefully last season is behind him and he continues to look like the goalie we’re seeing now.”
Point shots
- Schwartz has worked with Jarry for more than a decade, dating back to Jarry’s days with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. He now is goalie coach for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers but still trains him in the summertime.
“His greatest strength as an athlete is his composure, the calmness that he delivers in his demeanor. And that does allow him to shake off some of those challenging moments,” Schwartz said in a phone interview. “Honestly, to survive as the No. 1 goalie in any market, that’s got to be a characteristic that you have.”
Schwartz saw it when Jarry, at 18, led the Oil Kings to a Memorial Cup title.
- Obviously, for the Penguins and their fans to feel completely comfortable with him as their No. 1, Jarry must do more than play at an All-Star level for two weeks. Before that, he performed like an average NHL starter or slightly above.
Still, things could have snowballed for Jarry with his playoff struggles carrying into this season. They have not. And that’s a positive for a Penguins team that finds itself back in the middle of the Metro Division pack in part because of their goalie.
- The Penguins have hyped up John Marino for gobbling up minutes on the penalty kill, which takes a little off of Kris Letang’s plate. But don’t discount how effective Ruhwedel has been, too. When he is on the ice shorthanded, opponents have had just 7.2 high-danger chances per 60 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick.
- Here is one way for the Penguins to score more power play goals: get more power plays. They’ve drawn only 2.7 penalties per game, 29th out of 32 teams.
- You can’t help but chuckle at some of the superstitions these guys have.
One of the more popular ones, trumpeted by Sidney Crosby, is the belief that as soon as reporters start asking a player about a slump, he will bust out of it.
“Thanks to you guys [in the media] for not bringing it up before tonight,” Bryan Rust joked Wednesday after scoring his first goal since the Oct. 12 season opener.
Three stars
3. Evan Rodrigues. I have been waiting for Rodrigues to come down to earth, but nearly a quarter of the way through the season, this guy is still going strong. With Rodrigues now centering the third line, the Penguins over the past four games have a 78.8 expected goals percentage with him on 5-on-5. That’s good.
2. Jake Guentzel. The winger’s goal-scoring streak was snapped Wednesday at five games. But he had a helper on Rust’s power-play tally, extending his point streak to seven. Guentzel now leads the team with eight goals and 16 points.
1. Tristan Jarry. The Pens are riding the hot goalie. Of their 19 games, he has started 16 — tied for the league lead. They will have to get Casey DeSmith more involved eventually. But Jarry said the large workload has allowed him to lock in.
Final buzzer
This summer, Pittsburgh’s decisions with the expansion draft were understandably scrutinized. But so far, the losses of Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev, despite their productive starts in Seattle, haven’t seemed to have hurt the Penguins.
Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger, whom the Pens opted to protect, have been valuable for different reasons. Carter has provided needed leadership and timely goals and Blueger is a quality two-way center. Brock McGinn, signed to replace Tanev on the Blueger line, is a physical forechecker who’s chipped in with five goals.
Throw in Filip Hallander, the intriguing forward prospect they reacquired in the McCann trade, and the Penguins appear to have made out OK in the end.