LOS ANGELES — Manny Diaz fielded a lot of questions on Friday morning. After all, there was plenty to cover ahead of Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. But one question in particular — one that brought Diaz back to October 15, to the darkest day of the Nittany Lions’ season — elicited a thoughtful response.
Diaz, sitting in front of a Rose Bowl banner at the Sheraton Grand in downtown LA, was asked about the Michigan game. You know, the 41-17 loss at The Big House that took Penn State from an undefeated top-10 team to a program seemingly in crisis.
After the Nittany Lions were trampled to the tune of 418 yards on the ground, head coach James Franklin declared that he wants to be “bigger” across both fronts. “Size is a weapon,” Franklin said, prompting many to take a closer look at the Nittany Lions’ roster and whether they were built to beat a team like Michigan.
Two months later, Diaz conceded that Franklin’s size comment had merit. “Bigger players that trust each other are, in theory, better,” Diaz said. But he also believes there was a more pressing problem that needed to be corrected after that loss. He acknowledged that his defense needed “a hard talk.”
“What the film said was size was not an issue. What the film said was trust was an issue. We started playing slow because we didn’t believe in the guys around us,” Diaz said. “We had to be very upfront and honest about what happened that day in Ann Arbor. And I think that was a very important day in hindsight. It forced us to decide whether to go all-in and really believe in each other and what we were doing or not.”
Diaz then looked around the ballroom at his defensive standouts fielding questions elsewhere. Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who was noticeably emotional and disheartened after that 24-point loss, was smiling in front of that same Rose Bowl banner. Ji’Ayir Brown, Kalen King, Adisa Isaac and Curtis Jacobs were there, too.
“We had two choices,” Diaz said. “We could continue to not trust each other and not believe if you’re going to be to my right and I’m going to be to your left that we’ll make it happen. And if we don’t, it’s going to look the same way.”
The Nittany Lions are in Los Angeles this week preparing to play in Pasadena because they took the other option. They went all-in. They responded to the Michigan defeat with a White Out win seven days later against Minnesota. They took Ohio State down to the wire and rattled off four straight wins in November.
In the six games following the Michigan debacle, Penn State allowed a total of 445 rushing yards. The Nittany Lions surrendered a fourth-quarter, 41-yard touchdown run to Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson. But that slip-up aside, they were stout.
Sitting here now in LA, those aforementioned leaders take a lot of pride in that.
“Against Michigan, we weren’t gap-responsible,” Brown said. “... I can honestly say we learned from that. It was just unfortunate that we learned from it during one of the biggest games in our season.”
“We grew as a team,” Isaac added. “There were a lot of young guys, and it was more of a chemistry thing. Once we got chemistry and everybody trusted everybody, and not one guy was trying to be a superhero, the scheme worked. If we’re all playing together, we’re all playing as one, we should be able to handle our business.”
In a matter of days, Isaac and Penn State’s defense hope to handle their business against Utah, one of the top rushing attacks in the country. The Utes average 220.2 rushing yards per game, 10th in the country and only 23 yards off Michigan’s clip.
Monday will be a litmus test of how far the Nittany Lions have come since that frustrating day at The Big House. But you can count Diaz among those confident in Penn State’s defense going into the 109th Rose Bowl.
“I love the guys that we have up front, and I love the way that we have played,” Diaz said. “We don’t get a mulligan against Michigan. ... But our guys learned a lot that day. We don’t have midseason free agency. We had to get better.”
And they did.