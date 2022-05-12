MOUNT UNION — The Curwensville softball team allowed 11 runs in a disastrous third inning on Thursday and fell to host Mount Union 15-4 in five innings.
The Lady Tide committed eight errors, leading to seven unearned runs.
While the game outcome was not what Curwensville had hoped for, the Lady Tide did have reason to celebrate in the top of the third inning when Joslynne Freyer smacked a one-out single to record the 100th hit of her career.
“Joslynne is the leader of the this year’s Lady Tide softball team,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She makes us go from the circle and the batter’s box.
“To get 100 hits in a career is a big accomplishment, but to get it in three years is simply amazing. Joslynne’s competitiveness is simply off the charts.”
Freyer recorded 41 hits in her freshman year and another 41 as a junior. She lost her sophomore season due to COVID and likely would have made a run at the Curwensville program record of 129, held by Ashley Demchak.
The Lady Tide got two hits apiece from Shyanne Rudy and MacKenzie Wall in Thursday’s loss to Mount Union. Teagan Harzinski added two RBIs.
Curwensville slipped to 9-8 overall and 5-8 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide host West Branch on Monday.
Curwensville—4
Luzier cf 2100, Freyer p 3110, Shaw cr 0100, Rudy 2b 3120, Wall 3b 3021, Harzinski 1b 3012, M. Butler rf 2001, Wischuck ss 2000, A. Butler c 2000, Wiggins lf 1000. Totals: 21-4-6-4.
Mount Union—15
Yocum ss 2212, Detweiler ss 0000, Smith cf 3311, Crisswell c 4023, Sheeder rf 3110, Williams 3b 3221, Brodbeck p 4112, Glover 2b 3120, Sunderland dh 3111, Cramer lf 1110, O’Leary lf 1000, Booher pr 0100, Trego pr 0100. Totals: 27-15-11-10.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 202 00— 4 6 8
Mount Union 13(11) 0x—15 11 1
Errors—Freyer, Harzinski, Rudy 3, Wischuck 3. Yocum. LOB—Curwensville 5, Mount Union 6. 2B—Crisswell. SF—M. Butler. HBP—Wiggins. Cramer. SB—Smith, Williams, Yocum, Sunderland, Glover. CS—Trego.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—4 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO.
Mount Union: Brodbeck—5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Brodbeck. LP—Freyer.