HOUTZDALE — Joslynne Freyer tossed a two-hit shutout and the Curwensville softball team stopped a four-game slide with a 12-0 Mercy Rule win over Moshannon Valley in five innings on Monday.
The Lady Tide, who committed 14 errors in three, one-run losses last week, were perfect in the field, backing Freyer’s 57-pitch gem.
“Mo Valley just ran into us at a bad time,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “We were frustrated by losing three games by one run and about how we let those games get away.
“We worked pretty hard the other day after we lost. So we were looking forward to getting here and making up for bad memories of last week. We just worked hard (on defense). We thought about changing things up, but we decided to just keep things the same. Eve when we got here, our warmups in the field were longer than usual.”
The work paid immediate dividends as Lady Tide shortstop Natalie Wischuck set the tone defensively with a shoestring catch of a low liner off the bat of Damsel leadoff hitter Abby Gilson on the first pitch of the game.
Freyer struck out the next five Mo Valley batters she faced and was perfect through 3 2/3 when Makenzie Daniel blooped a single into left field for the first Damsel hit.
“That first play was critical,” Leigey said. “And then we went back through the hit chart to see how they hit against us in the first game and we really focused on how we were going to deal with their big hitters, and they didn’t hurt us this time.”
Meanwhile, the Curwensville offense was making things happen with the bats and using Mo Valley miscues to its advantage.
The Lady Tide scored four in the first inning, added four in the third and put their final four runs on the board in the fifth.
Mo Valley made errors in each frame that prolonged the innings.
“That seems to be our Achilles heel right now — errors,” Mo Valley head coach Joe Vereshack said. “We made a lot of adjustments today to try to overcome that, but we didn’t. We just had some key errors at the wrong time.”
MacKenzie Wall had an RBI double in the first, Wischuck drew a bases-loaded walk and Madison Butler knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice. The Lady Tide also scored a run on a wild pitch.
Curwensville’s four runs in the third came courtesy of a Butler RBI grounder that she reached on due to an error and back-to-back doubles from Rylee Wiggins and Taylor Luzier. Wiggins knocked in two with her two-bagger and scored on Luzier’s.
Luzier tripled in the fifth, driving in Wischuck, who led off with a single. She scored on an error that could have ended the inning and Rudy and Wall followed with an RBI double and RBI single, respectively.
Freyer gave up a hit to Tessa Martin in the fifth, but struck out the side otherwise to finish off the 5-inning shutout. Freyer struck out nine in the game.
“She threw well, and hats off to them. They hit the ball well today too,” Vereshack said.
“She only got behind in the count twice and she didn’t give in,” Leigey said. “But this game was exactly what the doctor ordered for us. And that’s taking nothing away from Mo Valley. They just sort of ran into us at the wrong time. I feel for (Madison) McCoy.
“She’s going to be a good pitcher. She throws with a lot of spin. When she was getting us out, we were hitting that spin and they were just popups.”
McCoy took the loss, but only surrendered three earned runs, while scattering 11 hits. She walked two batters (both in the first inning) and struck out one.
Curwensville evened its overall record at 5-5, while improving to 2-5 in the Inter County Conference and 2-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Damsels slipped to 3-5 overall, 2-5 in the ICC and 1-4 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Golden Tide host Williamsburg, while Mo Valley welcomes Mount Union.
Curwensville—12
Luzier cf 3222, Freyer p 4000, Rudy 2b 4111, Wall 3b 4222, Harzinski 1b 4230, M. Butler rf 2101, Wischuck ss 2111, A. Butler c 2001, Wiggins lf 3112. Totals: 28-12-10-10.
Moshannon Valley—0
Gilson ss 2000, Agans lf 2000, Daniel 3b 2010, Gresh 1b 2000, McCoy p 2000, Domanick 2b 2000, Martin c 2010, Fox rf 2000, Hertlein cf 1000. Totals: 17-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 404 04—12 10 0
Mo Valley 000 00— 0 2 3
Errors—Domanick 3. LOB—Curwensville 6, Moshannon Valley 2. 2B—Wall, Wiggins, Rudy. 3B—Luzier. SAC—A. Butler. WP—McCoy 2.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—5 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Freyer (5-5). McCoy (2-6).
Time—1:14.