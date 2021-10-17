The Pirates are going to have to spend some money in free agency.
As it stands currently, and as was laid out in these very pages earlier this week, if the Pirates did not add any new faces entering next season, their payroll would be around $16 million less than it was to start this season. More than likely, they will have even more money to spend than that, given the likely turnover on the 40-man roster due to the Rule 5 Draft.
Maybe they’ll spend a majority of that money on a contract extension for Bryan Reynolds. It would seem like a good offseason to do that, but we’ll see. In any case, the Pirates have some dough at their disposal, and could hypothetically sign some free agents, even a fairly expensive one, and still be in the same spot with their payroll as they were last season.
So who could be a good option? Let’s give some possibilities.
Note: We’re only going with unrestricted free agents here. Plenty of folks with team or player options, but best not to hurt yourself speculating.
Chris Taylor, utility man, Los Angeles Dodgers
Listeners to BUC’N Trends on The North Shore Drive, or followers of @MikeDPersak on Twitter will know that I think Taylor would fit perfectly on the Pirates. Really, he would fit perfectly on any team in baseball. The 31-year-old made his first All-Star game this season and played more than 100 innings at left field, center field, shortstop and second base, all while also serving notable shifts as a third baseman and right fielder.
The Pirates love defensive versatility, and for good reason. Especially if they’re concerned about signing a veteran who could block a top prospect from playing time, signing a player who can give you starts all over the field would be a good way of ameliorating those concerns.
Taylor struggled down the stretch, hitting .187 in the final two months of the season. But over the last five seasons, he’s hit at least .254 every year, and his OPS has been at least .775 every season. Maybe his late-season struggles makes him a bit cheaper, which could only be good for the Pirates, but it seems like you could be reasonably confident in what you’re going to receive in Taylor: A solid bat with defensive versatility. I think the Pirates could use that.
Michael Conforto, right fielder, New York Mets
This might be a bit pie-in-the-sky. You would imagine a lot of teams would want Conforto, and Spotrac projects that he’ll make more than $19 million next season.
But hey, he’s a 28-year-old coming off a down year in an otherwise impressive career. His .729 OPS was the second-lowest of his career. Then again, the only time he’s been worse was in 2016, with a .725 OPS, and the next year he made the All-Star team.
The Pirates could use a corner outfielder anyway. They don’t have any sure-fire outfield prospects in their system, and even if they did, the few that will be in Class AAA Indianapolis next season are either just getting there (Cal Mitchell, Canaan Smith-Njigba) or are returning after a long injury (Travis Swaggerty). And if any of those players live up to what Conforto has done in his career, you would be thrilled. So why not go for the real thing?
The larger point, though, is that the Pirates could use an upgrade in right field in 2022. So if Conforto is too expensive, outfielders like Mark Canha, Jonathan Villar and Eddie Rosario are all UFAs as well. Speaking of which...
Starling Marte, center fielder, Oakland Athletics AND/OR Andrew McCutchen, outfielder, Philadelphia Phillies
These two fellas get grouped together, because it would feel wrong to leave them apart. We are breaking a rule here. Marte is an unrestricted free agent, but McCutchen has a team option on his deal, meaning the Phillies could bring him back if they want to. That does seem a little unlikely, though, considering that would cost them $15 million for a 35-year-old outfielder who hit .222 last season, albeit with .778 OPS and 27 homers.
The take here is that the Pirates, as mentioned, could use an extra outfielder who actually plays the position and could be expected to have reasonable offensive success. The catch here, obviously, is that neither Marte nor McCutchen have to be sold on Pittsburgh. Both enjoyed their time here, as far as anyone knows, and the fans already like them.
At some point, it would make sense for at least McCutchen to have his swan song, retirement tour in Pittsburgh. Maybe he isn’t ready for that yet, and who could blame him, but if the Pirates need a veteran outfielder and Marte or McCutchen need a landing spot, you can see the vision.
Pick a starting pitcher
It is so hard to choose which starting pitcher on the market would fit with the Pirates because all of them would. The decision here will be whether the Pirates want to roll into 2022 with their young guys — Mitch Keller, Bryse Wilson, Miguel Yajure, JT Brubaker, Wil Crowe — all in a fixed rotation, or if they would rather find a proven veteran to lead the way next year. They also, obviously, have Steven Brault, Chad Kuhl, and maybe Dillon Peters around. So, there are faces.
But you can’t argue that this year’s rotation was good enough to win games. It wasn’t. So an upgrade would make sense. There’s an elite tier of starting pitchers on the market this offseason in Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke. Let’s assume the Pirates won’t swing for those fellas.
Kevin Gausman and Marcus Stroman are probably too expensive, too, but they at least are younger with plenty of upside left. Alex Cobb, the 34-year-old right-hander, was really good for the Los Angeles Angels when he was healthy this year. Same with right-hander Michael Pineda with the Minnesota Twins. Noah Syndergaard isn’t the true ace in New York anymore, but obviously his stuff is ridiculous and could very well bounce back in 2022. Zach Davis and Dylan Bundy had abnormally bad years with the Chicago Cubs and Angels, respectively.
That’s just a taste of the list. Any of them, if signed by the Pirates, would have an argument to become ace of the Pirates’ staff. It’s up to general manager Ben Cherington to decide if they want a new face to lead in 2022 or if they’re ready to be patient and wait for young pitchers to emerge.