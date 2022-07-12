Free agency just got a lot more interesting for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
On Monday, Evgeni Malkin’s camp informed the club that he plans to test the waters when the market opens Wednesday at noon.
Hours later, the Penguins agreed to terms on a new six-year deal with winger Rickard Rakell carrying an average annual value of $5 million.
As of Tuesday morning, the Penguins will open free agency with $10.3 million in cap space. Here are a few options of how they might spend it.
Centers if Malkin
really does move on
Vincent Trocheck, 29, Carolina Hurricanes: While Malkin appeared unwilling to take a home-town discount, maybe Trocheck would. The Upper St. Clair native has eclipsed the 20-goal plateau four times in his nine-year career, including a 31-goal outburst in 2017-18 and a 21-goal/51-point showing last year. He brings an ability to play on the penalty kill and an edgy game that feels bigger than his 5-foot-10, 186-pound frame would suggest. Trocheck did say he felt there was “unfinished business” in Carolina following the second-round exit in the playoffs, but maybe the allure of playing in the black and gold changes his mind.
Andrew Copp, 28, New York Rangers: The Penguins should know Copp’s ability well. After he was moved from the Winnipeg Jets to the New York Rangers, the 27-year-old fit right in. His versatility allowed him to play top-line winger, second-line winger and second-line center. At 6-1 and 206 pounds, he possesses an intriguing mix of physicality and offensive upside. He eclipsed the 20-goal, 30-assist plateaus for the first time in his career while also playing responsibly on the other side of the puck. He’s likely due a raise on the $3.64 million contract from last season, likely landing somewhere between $4 to $5 million. This could be a good mix of value and versatility.
Nazem Kadri, 31, Colorado Avalanche: Kadri way over-delivered on his $4.5 million AAV last season to help the Colorado Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup. He’s coming off a 28-goal season and brings the feisty demeanor the new front office covets. It might be challenging to land him for a number of reasons. There’s speculation he could either return to the Avalanche or go for the big pay day in Seattle. One way or another, he’ll be one of the most-coveted players on the open market. That said, if Malkin does indeed move on, maybe there’s enough space to pony up $7 million (or much more) to make this kind of a splash. It might require moving another piece (like a left-shot defenseman) to clear enough cap room to make this deal.
Dylan Strome, 25, Chicago Blackhawks: The 6-3, 200-pound center is coming off a 22-goal, 48-point performance. However, in the midst of a massive rebuild, the Blackhawks opted not to extend him a qualifying offer. He brings pedigree as the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft and is young at just 25 years old. Evolving Hockey projects he’ll sign a three-year deal at $4.6 million. This could be a reasonably priced option.
Dylan’s brother, Ryan, is also worth considering. He centered the Artemi Panarin line last year for the Rangers.
Claude Giroux, 34, Florida Panthers: The Florida Panthers gave up a ransom to acquire the long-time Flyer, including a first-round pick, third-round pick and a prospect. So re-signing Giroux has to be near the top of the priority list for the Panthers. But if he does move on, the Penguins might now have the cap space to consider it.
Scoring winger to
bolster the middle six
Frank Vatrano, 28, New York Rangers: Like Copp, Vatrano is a player Penguins fans should know well. When the Rangers acquired Vatrano at the deadline, they presented a bottom-six player with a prominent role alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. He recorded five goals and 13 points in 20 playoff games last year. Evolving-Hockey projects Vatrano will sign a deal in the four-year, $4 million range. He’d be a nice, middle-six addition to provide secondary scoring.
Nino Niederreiter, 29, Carolina Hurricanes: A power forward with a scoring touch, Niederreiter would infuse the middle-six with size and skill. The 6-2, 218-pound forward has recorded five 20-goal campaigns, including the last two seasons. He’s coming off the second-most productive year of his career, recording 24 goals and dishing 20 assists in 75 games. He just wrapped up the last year of a five-year deal that carried a $5.25 million average annual value and should probably sign something in the same ballpark. That might be a bit much for the cap-constrained Penguins unless they can move a contract.
Depth players to
round out the bottom six
Nicolas Deslauriers, 31, Minnesota Wild: During Ron Hextall and Brian Burke’s first trade deadline in 2021, SportsNet’s Elliott Friedman reported that the Penguins had acquired Deslauriers. While that news turned out to be a false alarm, one wonders if the Penguins did have some level of interest in the truculent winger. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Deslauriers has dropped the gloves 27 times in the last two seasons alone. He’d bring an element of size, physicality and intimidation to the Penguins to go along with a gritty bottom-six game. All these would come at a reasonable low-cost contract.
Mason Marchment, 27, Florida Panthers: The former Panthers left winger would provide the Penguins a solid middle-six option. He tallied 47 points in 54 games. And he brings 6-4, 209 size that should catch the eye of Hextall and Burke. He played last year on a bargain $800,000 deal. If the Penguins can get him for around that price, it would be enticing.
Tyler Motte, 27, New York Rangers: Here’s another Ranger who might be one for the Penguins to consider. Motte played last year on a $1.25 million average annual value, bringing typical intangibles you’d expect from a role player. While his offensive production is modest (seven goals and eight assists in 58 games last year), he’s a good penalty killer and hustle player.
Zach Aston-Reese, 27, Anaheim Ducks: The Penguins never wanted to move on from Aston-Reese. However, their salary cap situation force them to shed a contract in the Rakell deal. Pittsburgh is obviously familiar with Aston-Reese’s defensive prowess. He’s been a staple alongside Teddy Blueger for several seasons before the move to Anaheim. Perhaps a low-cost reunion could be in the cards.
Colin Blackwell, 29, Toronto Maple Leafs: If the Penguins move on from Evan Rodrigues, Blackwell could be a player in a somewhat similar mold. He brings the versatility to play center or wing. Likewise, while he’d be cast mostly in a bottom-six role, he has shown an ability in his career to provide the defensive conscience to a scoring line, like when he skated alongside Panarin in New York two seasons ago. The biggest thing here is he’d come as a bargain, expected to sign for less than a million dollars. While his 5-9, 190-pound size might deter a front office that wants to add physicality, he’d be a fine role player to fine out the roster.
Calle Jarnkrok, 30, Calgary Flames: First of all, the dude’s nickname is “Ironhook.” If you aren’t intrigued yet, keep reading. Before joining the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, Jarnkrok spent his first eight years with the Nashville Predators, where he gained valuable postseason experience. He’s an ultimate Swiss Army knife-type of player who can play on both special team units and multiple forward positions. He finished last season in Calgary after a deadline deal.
At 30 years old, he’s a consistent player with 10 goals or more on his resume in each of his last seven seasons. He should be relatively affordable after playing last season on a deal that carried a $2 million cap hit.