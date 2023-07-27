BURNHAM — Fox Pro evened the Centre County League semifinal best-of-5 series with Spike Island 2-2 Thursday with a 3-2 victory over the top-seeded Pirates.
The Predators scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jackson Pupo was forced home on a bases loaded walk by Pirate pitcher Zack Tiracorda to Rosefsky.
Spike Island put two runners on in the seventh as Ryan Kephart hit a 1-out single and Nate Gustkey reached on an infield single with two outs.
But Fox Pro starter Isaiah Kearns got Jeremy Whitehead to ground out to end it. Kearns scattered 12 hits and struck out 14 in his seven innings of work.
Gustkey’s RBI single knocked in Kephart in the third to make the score 1-1, while Kitko’s solo home run in the fourth put the Pirates on top 2-1. It’s the third big fly in the last four games for Kitko, who also hit a triple in Game 3 and was the winning pitcher in Games 1 and 3.
Fox Pro tied it in the bottom of the fourth on Hayden Snook’s RBI single. Snook and Kearns each had three hits for the Predators, while the rest of the lineup went 3-for-22 against Tiracorda, who struck out six and walked one in his seven innings on the mound.
Gustkey had three hits for Spike Island, while Kephart, Nick Capperrelle and Derek Fravel all had two hits.
The series shifts back to Philipsburg Sunday at 2 p.m. for a winner-take-all Game 5.
Spike Island—2
Kephart ss 4120, Capperrelle eh 4020, Gustkey dh 4031, J. Whitehead rf 4000, Fravel 3b 3020, Kitko cf 3111, A. Myers c 3010, R. Whitehead 1b 3010, Z. Tiracorda p 3000, McDonald 2b 3000. Totals: 34-2-12-2.
Fox Pro—3
Eichhorn rf 3010, E. Pupo 2b 3000, J. Pupo c 3310, Kearns p 3031, Black 3b 3000, Thompson ss 2000, Snook 1b 3031, Lockett cf 3000, Rosefsky eh 2011, Brundage lf 3000. Totals: 28-3-9-3.
Score by innings
Spike Island 001 100 0—2 12 2
Fox Pro 100 101 x—3 9 1
Errors—Kephart, Kitko; Black. 2B—Kearns. HR—Kitko (solo, 4th). SB—J. Pupo.
Pitching
Spike Island: I. Tiracorda—6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Fox Pro: Kearns—7 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Kearns. LP—Tiracorda.