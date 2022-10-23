A quartet of Progressland volleyball team will compete in the District 6 volleyball playoffs, which begin Wednesday.
Glendale and Moshannon Valley will each be in action Wednesday.
The No. 5 seed Lady Vikings host No. 12 St. Joseph’s Academy, while the ninth-seeded Damsels travel to No. 8 Juniata Valley.
The winner of the Mo Valley-Juniata Valley match travels to play at top seeded West Branch on Oct. 31. The Lady Warriors have a first-round bye.
If Glendale defeats St. Joe’s, it will visit No. 4 seed Bishop McCort on Oct. 31.
The semifinals are set for Nov. 2 with the championship finals slated for Nov. 5.
All games begin at 7 p.m.
In class 2A, Philipsburg-Osceola received the top seed and a first-round bye.
The Lady Mounties will host the winner of Thursday’s first-round matchup between Central Cambria and Westmont Hilltop.
The Class 2A semis will be held Nov. 3 and finals will be Nov. 5.