MORRISDALE — The Four Leaf Clover/Philipsburg-Osceola 12U All-Stars erupted for 15 runs in the second inning of Monday’s District 5 Little League softball game on the way to a 16-1 victory over Clearfield.
Trailing 1-0 after one inning, Four Leaf/P-O (the visitors by coin flip) sent 19 batters to the plate in the decisive second inning.
Four Leaf/P-O smacked five hits, had two batters hit by pitches, drew five walks and had two hitters reach base on errors.
“There were a lot of walks, and the bats came alive in that second inning,” Four Leaf/P-O head coach Andy Thorp said. “We had a couple doubles and a couple timely hits.”
Macie Bush, who came to the plate three times in the inning, got things started when she tripled after working the count full against Clearfield starting pitcher Dalayni Kushner.
Sofie McCracken’s groundout to third plated Bush to tie the game at 1-1.
Alexis Selvage followed with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch during Kendyl Meersand’s at bat.
Meersand was hit by a pitch on a full count and stole second before trotting home on McKenna Thorp’s double. Thorp then advanced to third and scored on wild pitches.
Four Leaf/P-O scored eight times in the game on wild pitches or passed balls.
“We were very aggressive with our baserunning,” Thorp said. “These girls don’t always play together (on the same team), so getting them together and running like that helps out.”
Haylie Koptchak got things going again for Four Leaf/P-O when she drew a walk and advanced to third on Bella Nelson’s base hit. Nelson stole second before Koptchak raced home on a passed ball.
Bryer Cutler drew a walk and Lindsey Bainey was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Bush, who lifted a fly ball to the outfield for what looked like a sacrifice fly.
But the ball was dropped and two runs scored to give Four Leaf/P-O a 7-1 advantage and chase Kushner from the circle.
McCracken plated Bainey with a ground ball off new pitcher Elle McBride and ended up safe at first on a fielder’s choice.
Selvage’s second hit of the inning scored Bush to up the lead to 9-1.
After Meersand reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases, wild pitches allowed McCracken and Selvage to score. Meersand also came home later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Thorp and Koptchack each drew walks in their second plate appearances of the inning and a Nelson ground ball plated another run. She was safe at first on a throwing error and later scored on a wild pitch.
Four Leaf/P-O added a run in the third when Aubrey Chutko walked, moved to second on a Selvage groundout, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.
Clearfield got two runners on in the bottom of the third on walks to Allison Fedder and Jaycee Altemus, but Four Leaf/P-O pitcher Selvage stranded them both in scoring position when she struck out the last two batters of the inning to end the threat and invoke the 15-run mercy rule.
Selvage did not allow a hit in her three innings of work. She walked six batters and struck out seven.
“She got dialed in (after the first),” Thorp said. “She finished strong there in the third inning.”
Clearfield scored its lone run when Lily Davidson was forced home on a bases-loaded walk to McBride. Davidson, who hit for the cycle in Clearfield’s 22-9 win over Curwensville on Friday, drew a walk off Selvage on a 3-1 pitch to lead off the inning.
“They had that one big inning, and they hit the ball,” Clearfield head coach Todd Fedder said. “They hit the ball well, they played good defense and their pitcher threw strikes. And that goes a long way at 12U.”
With the win, Four Leaf/P-O advances in the winner’s bracket to play Bald Eagle Area, which shut out Mifflin County 13-0 on Monday. That game will be played Friday at 6 p.m. at BEA.
Clearfield falls into the loser’s bracket and will get a rematch at Curwensville on Wednesday.
Four Leaf/P-O—16
Koptchak ss 1200, Nelson cf 3211, Cutler rf 1100, Bainey c 1100, Bush 2b 3211, McCracken lf 2102, Chutko ph 0100, Selvage p 3220, Meersand 1b 1200, Bucha ph 1000, Thorp 3b 1211, Chare ph 1000. Totals: 18-16-5-5.
Clearfield—1
Davidson ss 1100, Fedder 2b-lf 1000, Kushner p-c 1000, Altemus 3b-1b 0000, McBride 1b-p 1001, Kephart rf-3b 2000, Doan cf 1000, Bohley lf 1000, Thacik rf 0000, Brown c 1000, Merrow 2b 0000. Totals: 9-1-0-1.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf/P-O 0(15)1—16 5 0
Clearfield 100— 1 0 3
LOB—Four Leaf/P-O 2, Clearfield 5. 2B—Selvage, Thorp. 3B—Bush. HBP—Meersand (by Kushner), Bainey (by Kushner). SB—Cutler, Selvage, Nelson; Kushner, Altemus. WP—Kushner 4, McBride 4; Selvage. PB—Brown 2; Bainey 2.
Pitching
Four Leaf/P-O: Selvage—3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO.
Clearfield: Kushner—1 1/3 IP, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; McBride—1 2/3 IP, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Selvage. LP—Kushner.
Time—1:13.