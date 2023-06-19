MORRISDALE — The Four Leaf Clover 12U All-Star softball team used an aggressive approach on the base paths to make things happen in Sunday’s District 5 Little League tournament first-round game against Clearfield, stealing 10 bags and moving up plenty more on wild pitches and passed balls in a 17-1 victory. The game lasted just four innings due to the 10-run rule.
“That was part of the game plan coming in ... keep the bats going, try to get base runners and put pressure on the defense,” Four Leaf head coach Kyle Eyerly said. “We work on that a lot. The girls did well with it today and it shows the hard work they put in with their base running.”
Four Leaf also got a sparkling performance in the circle from Megan Eyerly, who came a strike away from a no-hitter. She allowed an unearned run on two hits, while walking two and striking out nine.
“She pitched well,” Coach Eyerly said. “We had a plan going in to let her pitch a few innings and bring our other pitcher in. But she was throwing so well we just let her go ahead and finish the game out. We got so close to the no-hitter.”
The visitors by coin flip, Four Leaf jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first.
Alexis Bush led off with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a dropped third strike before Aubrey Chutko drew a one-out walk and also stole second.
Bush scored on a wild pitch and Lindsey Bainey followed with an RBI double into shallow right field.
Finley O’Hare knocked in Bainey, who had stolen third, with a base hit and scored later in the frame on a wild pitch.
“It’s definitely a game of pressure and if you can keep the pressure on the other team it definitely puts you in the driver’s seat,” Coach Eyerly said. “So that was another plan from the get-go to try to get that early lead and then protect it. I’m proud of the way all the girls played.”
“Unfortunately they had the opportunity to be aggressive on the base paths and we didn’t,” Clearfield coach Andy Spencer said. “We push that with our team as well, but unfortunately we just didn’t have the opportunity tonight.”
Four Leaf scored three more in the second and two in the third without the benefit of a hit in either inning.
Walks to Kayli Thompson, Bush and Bella Nelson combined with a double steal, an error and a couple more wild pitches produced the three runs in the second.
In the third, O’Hare walked and Sofie McCracken was hit by a pitch after an out. Eyerly knocked in O’Hare with an RBI groundout, and McCracken scored later on a wild pitch.
While the Four Leaf offense was making things happen, Eyerly was keeping the Clearfield bats quiet.
Eyerly struck out the first six batters she faced before issuing a leadoff walk to Bella Thacik in the third. Thacik moved to third on a pair of wild pitches and Alyssa Natoli drew a one-out walk, but Eyerly was able to get out of the inning without surrendering a run.
“Four Leaf came out and played really well,” Spencer said. “They were ready for the game. They got great pitching and they hit the ball well.”
Leading 9-0 after three, Four Leaf piled on eight more runs in the fourth as it sent 12 batters to the plate.
Bella Nelson had two hits in the inning, getting things going with a 2-run single and finalizing the Four Leaf scoring with a run-producing base hit her second time up.
Gracie Nelson added a 2-run single in the 8-run frame, while Chutko also had an RBI when she was credited with a sacrifice fly when a Clearfield outfielder misplayed a pop fly.
Eyerly quickly got the first two outs in the bottom of the fourth on a groundout and strikeout and had a 2-ball and 2-strike count on Clearfield’s Ella Merrow, who broke up the no-hitter with a single to left.
Jordyn Lazauskas followed with a base hit and Merrow was able to score when the ball got by the outfielder.
But Eyerly ended the game by striking out the next batter to send Four Leaf to the next round today in the winner’s bracket where it plays at Nittany Valley, which downed Bald Eagle Area 15-0 on Saturday.
Clearfield falls into the loser’s bracket and hosts an elimination game today against BEA.
“We look at it one game at a time, one pitch at a time,” Spencer said.
“And (Monday) is a new game for us and we’ll be ready to play.”
Four Leaf Clover—17
Bush rf 0300, B. Nelson cf 3223, Chutko ss 2201, Bainey c 2111, O’Hare 3b 2211, McCracken 2b 2201, Eyerly p 3111, Thompson 1b 0200, G. Nelson lf 3112, Gregory eh 2100. Totals: 19-17-6-10.
Clearfield—1
C. Natoli 2b-p 2000, Spencer c-3b 2000, Merrow ss 2110, Lazauskas 1b 2010, Roberts p-2b 2000, Gardner 3b-eh 1000, Thacik rf 0000, Rosenbaum cf 1000, A. Natoli lf 0000, Stephens eh 1000, McBride eh-c 1000. Totals: 14-1-2-0.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf Clover 432 8—17 6 1
Clearfield 000 1— 1 2 3
LOB—Four Leaf Clover 4, Clearfield 3. 2B—Bainey. SF—Chutko. HBP—McCracken (by Roberts), Bush (by Roberts), Bainey (by Roberts). SB—Bush 3, Chutko 2, Bainey 2, B. Nelson 3. CS—Bainey (by McBride). WP—Eyerly 2; Roberts 11. PB—Spencer 1, McBride 2.
Pitching
Four Leaf Clover: Eyerly—4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Clearfield: Roberts—3+ IP, 3 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 8 BB, 6 SO; C. Natoli—1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Eyerly. LP—Roberts.
Time—1:26.