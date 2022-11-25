The checkmarks consider a quirky MSU side that must be given due respect even though it’s on the verge of bowl ineligibility. And then, there’s a certain rivalry trophy to consider.
1. Play vanilla and wait for the Spartans to blow themselves up.
Because they usually do. … But not always.
Michigan State must be the considered the most erratic and, therefore, dangerous team of its record (5-6, 3-5 B1G) in recent Big Ten memory. The Spartans have been good enough to beat Wisconsin and Illinois and yet lose to Indiana and get dominated by Maryland.
If you’re looking for a singular embodiment of this team, it’s probably QB Payton Thorne, a 3-year veteran who has now started for two complete seasons and made one in 2020. He’s generally poised and accurate and a risk to recklessly blitz because he’ll recognize and make the correct hot throw. But then, he’ll make the occasional play that makes you wonder.
Moreover, there’s really no one glaring weakness, an area to exploit on this team. They mostly just indulge in self-inflicted damage – blown coverages in the secondary, key penalties at just the wrong times, sloppy special teams play (more on that in a sec).
The best tactic, then, is to pick spots with any inordinate strategy and simply play the Spartans straight up until they detonate their own explosives.
2. Respect the Spartans’ air attack.
Thorne and his receivers are better than their statistics indicate. With Parker Washington out for the year with injury, it’s not difficult give MSU the advantage at wideout and in the passing game in general.
Further, Joey Porter’s return from appendicitis would be welcome if, indeed, he does suit up as suggested on Tuesday by James Franklin. Because the MSU receiving crew of Jayden Reed, big soph Keon Coleman (both likely future NFL pros) and Tre Mosley is legit.
Yet, DC Manny Diaz must pick his spots with any blitz pressure because of Thorne’s aforementioned experience and vision.
If the Lions do send extra pressure, it’s probably best on Thorne’s blind side where redshirt freshman LT Brandon Baldwin, who replaced struggling Jarrett Horst mid-season, is big but inexperienced.
3. This might be a good time to run a couple of all-out punt block schemes.
Special teams assistant Stacy Collins, who got a shout-out from James Franklin for the Nittany Lions’ immaculate blocking on Nick Singleton’s 100-yard kickoff return at Rutgers, might consider a tactic on the other side of the ball against MSU. While the Spartans’ dysfunctional kick units have been vulnerable to the big kick return (they allowed two long ones to Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas last week), they also have endured near chaos with their long snaps.
And because their punter Bryce Baringer is a Ray Guy finalist who might well win the award if Rutgers’ Adam Korsak doesn’t, it makes sense to try one or two sell-out blocks if the right look and field geography presents itself.
That’s because starting long snapper Hank Pepper has been out recently due to injury and his replacement, walk-on Michael Donovan, has been erratic, sometimes bouncing placement snaps and airmailing others to Baringer. Any punter becomes vulnerable when he must lunge for the snap and expend an extra split-second.
4. Honor the grandeur of the Land Grant Trophy.
We save the most important checkmark for last. To honor the LGT, one must lift in triumph. And I have never witnessed a single player doing this by himself. It may have happened, but as far as I know, no photographic evidence exists of such a postgame feat.
Why? Because it’s like an Olympic Games dead lift.
It’s the weight and unwieldiness of an overpacked suitcase attempted by an overseas traveler, the one who must redistribute items into other bags at the ticketing desk as passengers in line quietly fume.
In my treatise on the LGT from 8 years ago, I attempted to induce a guesstimate from those who’ve lifted it. Former Penn State associate athletic director Budd Thalman was probably the wrong man to ask because he clearly had others do the chore. He only told me it “has to be over 40 pounds.
I have neglected the past four years to credit an anonymous but diligent Reddit user for apparently filing a Freedom of Information Act request with Michigan State to learn the weight of the LGT. While the filing did not meet usual Sunshine Law requisites, MSU went ahead and weighed the thing anyway. The answer: 76.2 pounds.
That’s why it always takes two linemen (or three backs) to hoist it.