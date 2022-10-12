When he was the Steelers offensive coordinator, Bruce Arians saw the leadership skills in quarterback Byron Leftwich — the ability to communicate with his teammates and instruct younger players. Those are qualities that make for a good coach, even though Leftwich never expressed a desire to become one while he was playing.
“The whole time he was playing, he had such a great rapport with the other players and would teach them in a way that was very easy for them to learn,” said Arians, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach. “I’d say something and they’d go to him and he’d teach it to him.”
It was Arians, who coached Leftwich when he was a backup to Ben Roethlisberger in 2008 and also from 2010-2012, who convinced him to “get off the couch” and join him as a coaching intern and later quarterbacks coach when he was the head coach with the Arizona Cardinals.
When Arians became head coach in Tampa Bay in 2019, he brought Leftwich with him to be his offensive coordinator. In their second year together, the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl after acquiring Tom Brady.
“I wouldn’t have taken the Tampa job if he hadn’t come with me,” Arians said over the phone the other day.
Leftwich will come back to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday when the Buccaneers (3-2) face the Steelers (1-4), and the only player left from his three-year stay with the Steelers is defensive end Cam Heyward. He is on a fast track to become an NFL head coach, though Arians thought he should have been hired after last season.
“He’s a hell of a teacher, and he’s got a great demeanor working with the young guys,” Arians said. “And the older guys all respect him. There was instant credibility because they played against him.”
That includes Brady, who is three years older than Leftwich (42) and played against him just once — in 2003 when Leftwich was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England won the game 27-13, but Leftwich actually threw for more yards (288 to 227) than the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
“He walks that line of knowing when to be a buddy but still have to work with him,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s younger than Tom and Tom respects him enough to want to be there with him. It’s not always rainbows and butterflies between the two, but I think they have the respect of each other. If Tom is going to respect you, you have to have earned his respect.”
Leftwich had that with the Steelers, even though he started only one game in his two different stints with the team — a 13-10 loss in Baltimore in 2012.
In 2008, he helped preserve two victories when he had to replace Roethlisberger, the biggest coming in a 23-6 road victory against Washington when he entered the second half and immediately threw a 50-yard pass to Nate Washington to set up a touchdown.
He was part of a quarterback room with Roethlisberger and Charlie Batch that was the envy of the NFL: a future Hall of Famer and two quarterbacks who won a combined 49 NFL games.
Nonetheless, neither anticipated this.
“I always respected him as a player because he knew the game,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t know that he ever wanted to be a coach, but I always felt as he got older he was, like, learning the game differently. He looked at it differently.”
“His above-the-neck game, mentally, he understands it,” Batch added. “When he sees it for the first time, that’s all he needs to see. You saw that sitting with him in meetings. You knew he had the potential to do that.”
Batch said Leftwich was more of a “visual guy,” explaining he didn’t wear a wristband with the play calls because he liked to look at his teammates in the huddle when he called the play.
“We were old-fashioned,” Batch said. “He wanted to be able to hear the play and visualize it, get to the huddle and spit it out. What happens when you read that card and get accustomed to that, you never look your players in the eye in the huddle. With younger quarterbacks, you never get that verbal communication. They never say, ‘I’m coming to you.’”
The Buccaneers have the most diverse coaching staff in the league and serve as the poster child for minority hires, thanks to Arians.
Their head coach is Todd Bowles, who was ceded the position when Arians unexpectedly stepped aside in March.
All of their coordinators are Black, including former Steelers assistant Harold Goodwin (assistant head coach/run game coordinator) and former Steelers linebacker Larry Foote (defensive pass game coordinator). Special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong played for Arians at Temple.
The Buccaneers also have two fulltime female assistants — Lori Locust (assistant defensive line coach) and Maral Javadifar (director of rehabilitation and performance).
“You know when a guy has an aptitude to coach when you coach them,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, talking about Leftwich. “I’ll just say this: I’m not surprised at all. He was always a global perspective dude. He could see from outside the helmet. He was a great idea guy. He’s a natural leader and communicator. But I say the same thing about Larry Foote.
“Forget their expertise; they’re just quality football people. It’s just good for the game, to have people that love that game and are as passionate about the game as they are involved in the game.”