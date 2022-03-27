Once upon a time, Todd Haley was a coveted coach in the NFL, one good enough that he became the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs after just two seasons as the offensive coordinator for Kurt Warner and the Arizona Cardinals. In his second season, he took the Chiefs from a basement-dwelling 4-12 record to 10-6 and the AFC West title.
When he was offensive coordinator for six seasons with the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger and the offense enjoyed some of the most productive seasons of his 18-year career. In a four-year period beginning in 2013, the Steelers scored 30 or more points 25 times. In the four years since Haley’s been gone, they’ve managed to do so just nine times.
Haley’s contract was not renewed after the end of the 2017 season, even though the Steelers had the league’s third-leading offense and were eighth in scoring. At the root of his dismissal was his rocky relationship with Roethlisberger and other assistant coaches.
He coached part of one more season in the NFL, lasting just eight games as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns when he was let go along with head coach Hue Jackson.
Now here he is, at age 55, back as a head coach in professional football.
Haley is the new boss of the Tampa Bay Bandits, one of eight teams using the same nicknames and uniform colors as part of a rebirth and makeover of the United States Football League that begins play next month.
It’s not what he was accustomed to for 24 years in the NFL, but it gets Haley back working with former college players who either spent time on practice squads or were cut by NFL teams. Haley said he is not using the job as a stepping stone back to the NFL, but he might be open to a return with the right opportunity.
“If I felt like if it were a great situation in the NFL, I would consider it,” said Haley, who has been coaching high school football near his home in Siesta Key, Fla. “I made my wife move so many times over the last 28 years, it would have to be really perfect. This is attractive. It’s in the spring, it’s not a 12-month job, but yet it’s an opportunity to coach professional football.”
Haley is one of three head coaches in the league who were head coaches in the NFL, joining Jeff Fisher (Michigan Panthers) and Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals). Haley jokingly said he is replacing Steve Spurrier, who was Tampa Bay’s head coach nearly four decades ago in the old USFL.
The new USFL is a scaled-down version of the old league with a unique concept: Eight teams will play 10 games, all in the same city (Birmingham, Ala.) and most on the same field (45,000-seat Protective Stadium, home of the University of Alabama-Birmingham). All teams will have the same name as the original USFL members, including the Pittsburgh Maulers, even though there is no real connection to the city itself.
There is a certain amount of ironic symmetry that Haley’s first game will be April 17 against the Maulers. It would be more so if the game were in Pittsburgh.
“I have a great affinity for the (old) USFL,” said Haley, who grew up in Upper St. Clair when his dad, Dick, was the Steelers’ director of player personnel from 1971-1990. “I was a ballboy (with the Steelers) back then. I remember those years very, very well — the Steve Youngs, the Herschel Walkers. I liked they kept the same names, the logos. I think that’s really cool.”
The league owns the old USFL trademarks, which allows them to use the same names, but it is not associated with the former league, which officially dissolved in 1990. Nor does it want to make the same mistakes.
Instead of trying to compete with the NFL, the new USFL is merely trying to fill a void and supplement the appetite of a football-crazed society with the help of Fox and NBC. The league will begin play April 16 and conclude with playoffs in June in Canton, Ohio, a month before NFL teams go to training camp.
It has no intention of trying to do what the USFL did in 1986 when, at the urging of then-New Jersey Generals majority owner Donald Trump, it tried to directly compete with the NFL by moving its schedule to the fall. The league never played its planned 1986 season and folded.
“There’s a great appetite for football,” Haley said. “When the Super Bowl ends, we all kind of go into a little stupor. To be with guys I want to be with, to have an opportunity to select the players and start from the ground up, it’s going to be an adventure.”
‘NFL football, for the most part’
Haley’s coaching staff has a lot of personal — and Western Pennsylvania — connections.
His defensive coordinator/defensive line coach is former New York Giants linebacker Pepper Johnson, who was a member of the Jets when Haley was their wide receivers coach. His defensive backs coach is former Steelers safety Carnell Lake, who was drafted by his dad in 1989 and was on the Steelers coaching staff when Todd was offensive coordinator. His tight ends/special teams coach is Frank Gansz Jr., son of the long-time Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach and Altoona native. And his offensive line coach is Pat Perles, son of the former Steelers assistant, George Perles, who was a ballboy with Haley during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Perles was also on his coaching staff with the Chiefs from 2009-2011.
When Perles was the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Northern Michigan in 2021, one of his wide receivers was Yale Van Dyne, a converted hockey player who was hired to be Haley’s wide receiver/running backs coach.
Haley has an offensive coordinator — Bob Saunders, son of longtime NFL assistant Al Saunders — but he will call some of the plays after doing so for nine years in the NFL, six with the Steelers. Each team is allowed only six assistant coaches and two quality control assistants.
“They all cross over, they all know each other,” Haley said. “In a situation like this, where it’s happening so fast, people knowing each other, it’s important, communication-wise. I’m happy about that.”
Coaches aren’t the only ones with dual roles. Because rosters are limited to 38 players on game day with a seven-man practice squad, Haley said teams will have two-way players who have to play both offense and defense. Haley himself has a dual role, also serving at the team’s general manager.
Roster players will be paid $45,000, practice squad members $15,000, for the season.
“We’ve got guys who play wide receiver and cornerback, a guard/center who plays nose tackle,” Haley said. “That’s really a key with smaller rosters.”
The league held a four-day draft in Birmingham in which each team selected 35 players. A supplemental draft was held virtually to add 10 more players.
Haley had the second pick in the draft and used it on quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who played at Ole Miss and spent time on practice squads with the Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders.
“He was kind of the one everyone wanted,” Haley said.
Even though the USFL is not the NFL, Haley will likely be his same feisty self in dealing with his players. He was that way with Roethlisberger in his early days with the Steelers and with quarterback Kurt Warner when he was the Cardinals offensive coordinator from 2007-2008.
“It doesn’t matter where you stand on the totem pole — if he sees something you can do better, he lets you know about it,” Warner said in a 2012 article in the Post-Gazette when Haley was hired by the Steelers. “That was a reason for our success.
“I enjoyed playing for him. I’m a guy who loves to be challenged in a lot of different ways, and that’s what Todd is about. He pushed me and wanted me to be great. He pushed the guys around me to be great.”
Warner, of course, could serve as an inspiration, if not the poster child, for the USFL. He played arena football and in NFL Europe before becoming a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP with the St. Louis Rams. That’s a message Haley is conveying to his players, that you never know what can happen.
“Kurt warner is one of great stories of all time,” Haley said. “He was very grateful of his opportunity. There were a lot of people who didn’t know who he was or what he could do and it turned into a phenomenal story that’s now a movie.”
The USFL is a perfect situation for Haley. He had been coaching high school football in Sarasota, Fla., little over an hour from Tampa.
He does not have to move his wife and five kids — again — and he will continue to do SiriusXM NFL Radio, which he has done the past couple years.
He will spend four months in Birmingham and see what happens.
“It’s NFL football, for the most part,” Haley said. “It’s going to be fun from the start. I don’t see it as intense as the NFL, but still you’ve got to get ready, week in and week out. We’ll see how it all plays out.”