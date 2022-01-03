Former Susquehanna Twp. state champ Edmond Ruth has found his next college home, and it might not be much longer before he makes a competitive return to the mat.
Ruth committed on Sunday to join his older brother Ed, a former three-time NCAA champion at Penn State and now an assistant coach, at the University of Illinois. Ruth said hopes to enroll for the spring semester and compete in the second half of the Fighting Illini’s season.
“There’s a good chance of that happening,” Ruth said. “I’ve just got to my transcript, then I’ll officially be on the team.”
Ruth has a couple hurdles to clear before that can happen. First, he said he is awaiting his transcripts to be released by Lehigh University, where he began his career and was ultimately dismissed because of legal troubles.
Ruth is also still navigating the courts to settle drug charges from a March traffic stop in West Fairview. West Fairview Police said Ruth was first pulled over because he failed to stop at a red light. Police discovered a felony warrant out of North Carolina and took him into custody.
East Pennsboro police said they found a mason jar of marijuana in Ruth’s car, as well as brownies made with THC and psychedelic mushrooms.
Ruth said felony charges out of North Carolina have been expunged from his record, leaving just the charges in Pennsylvania. The status of that case, he said, is part of the sticking point with his transcripts at Lehigh. Ruth said he will be able to enroll at Illinois while he works through his remaining court cases.
West Virginia, Clarion, Pitt and Campbell were among the other schools to reach out to Ruth after he first popped up as a surprising champion at the Clarion Open in November. Ruth won that tournament wrestling unattached — and without a coach or headgear — at 184 pounds, then dropped to 174 and won last week’s Matmen Open in Chicago.
That performance served as further proof of the special athletic abilities that made Ruth a two-time state champ and a coveted prospect coming out of high school. Leading up to the Matmen Open, Ruth said he had spent about a month in Illinois with Ed sharpening his technique and conditioning, which showed as he won a second straight open tournament.
“For the last month, I was able to train with my brother,” Ruth said. “Obviously, I couldn’t be with the team, but I could roll around with my brother like every other day. It helped me get more conditioned and ready for the tournament.”
Ruth wrestled a series of tight matches on his way to a 174-pound title, including a 3-2 tiebreaker win over Mason Kauffman of Northern Illinois in the finals. Ruth was the only unattached wrestler to win a Matmen Open title and one of just three to hit the podium at all.
Even so, he said he was coming off an illness and wasn’t his best self.
Ruth said he intends to continue training in Illinois as he works through the process of coming all the way back for a second chance. He plans to make the most of it.
“It just means I have another chance to wrestle and I just have to do everything right by the books now,” Ruth said.