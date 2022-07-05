Much has changed since Jameson Taillon last pitched at PNC Park.
New president, COVID-19, gas $2 cheaper — the obvious ones. Also, revamped Pirates leadership at every level and pretty much a completely new group of players.
Get this: Of the Pittsburgh players who appeared in the game Taillon pitched for the Pirates — a 5-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on April 25, 2019 — nobody is still with the organization, while three who played for Arizona ( Jarrod Dyson, Ildemaro Vargas and John Ryan Murphy) have been here and gone.
But as the Yankees roll into town for a two-game series and the 2010 first-round pick takes the ball on Tuesday, it’s also important to think about how much has changed individually for Taillon, a fan favorite, one of the all-time good guys and also someone who has been through so much — two Tommy John surgeries, plus testicular cancer in 2017.
These days, Taillon has become a Broadway star. He’s 9-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts for the Yankees, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 13 of those while winning his last nine decisions. It’s been a remarkable run for Taillon and a well-deserved slice of good favor, as he’s teamed with former Pirates Gerrit Cole and Clay Holmes (and plenty of others, obviously) to have the Yankees humming along as MLB’s best in myriad ways.
“I’m excited,” Taillon told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in a phone interview over the weekend, talking about his return. “I think enough time has passed to where I don’t think it’ll be overly emotional or anything like that. It might be different if I knew everyone on the team still; obviously there’s been a lot of turnover.
“But I’m excited to come back. I definitely have a lot of love for Pittsburgh.”
The timing of the series is odd. After three in Cleveland over the weekend, the Yankees bused to Pittsburgh, where they and the Pirates shared an off-day ... on a holiday that should probably include MLB’s bellwether franchise.
Not that Taillon lacked for activities.
As Tuesday’s starter, he walked over to the ballpark to throw and also hit one of his favorite spots in town, Commonplace Coffee. The Clemente Museum, too. Dinner plans were tough because Taillon discovered another difference between his current and former places of employment — so many of his favorite restaurants closed on Sundays and Mondays.
“Little sad about that,” Taillon said.
Hey, it can’t all be perfect, right?
Pitching-wise — and stop me if you’ve heard this one before — Taillon has found additional success in New York by adjusting his pitch mix. The sinker he threw 42.1% of the time during his debut year, in 2016, is an ancillary option now, with a usage rate of just 12.5%.
Much like his good friend Cole, Taillon now pairs his four-seamer with two terrific spin pitches, and he’s done a bit of a Joe Musgrove impersonation by adding a cutter, upping his total number of offerings to six.
Taillon’s success is one thing, but another major storyline this week will be him, Cole and Holmes together in New York. Cole has been covered. Holmes, too, the Pirates cutting bait last year as the power-sinker-chucking reliever gained traction for the first time in his career.
From Taillon’s perspective, he insists he hasn’t thought too much about the entire thing, the right-hander too locked-in on what the Yankees are trying to do.
“There’s such an urgency to win every single day,” Taillon said. “It’s not like we have time to sit back and reflect. But it is cool because Gerrit and Clay are from the same timeframe of when I joined the organization.
“When you’re in the minors, playing together with your friends in the city of the team that drafted you is the pipedream.
When you’re on the bus riding 10 hours through the night, that’s what keeps you going.
“It’s special for us to be here at this stage of our careers, and it’s cool for me going back. Last time I pitched there, my elbow was really bothering me. Now I feel like I have a new lease on life with baseball.”
Talk about moving on up: Taillon’s new lease could not possibly involve two more divergent parts of town.
As much as he loved Pittsburgh, manager Derek Shelton and his teammates, Taillon over the past two years has learned about the real pipedream — an organization squarely in win-now mode, one armed with deep pockets and huge expectations.
“In Pittsburgh I had a lot of fun with Chad Kuhl, Musgrove, [ Adam] Frazier, [ Josh] Bell, Trevor [Williams] and [ Steven] Brault,” Taillon said. “We were all such close friends. Getting up to the big leagues and experiencing that with your boys is pretty special.
“But coming over here, this place is a friggin’ machine. Everyone is so disciplined. Everyone shows up ready to work, with a real urgency every single day kick someone’s ass. I think that makes everyone around us better.
“The fans demand and expect a lot. I know that drives a lot of guys. The front office is constantly looking to improve the team; obviously having the resources we have is nice. Development’s not the key here or anything like that. It’s all about winning, which is nice.”