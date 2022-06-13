Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson met Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera for the first time with a football in his hands, and by most early reports those hands have held onto every ball thrown his way since.
The reviews on Dotson’s game from analysts, teammates and coaches has been full of praise, most recently as the Commanders kicked off organized team activities and Dotson got his most extensive work in his new offense.
Dotson has shown the hands and body control that were foundations of his game at Penn State, where he caught 138 passes for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns in four seasons. He went to Washington with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which was met with mixed reviews given that Washington traded up two spots to get him and that Dotson had questions about his size (5-11, 178 pounds) and speed after running a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February.
Penn State coach James Franklin beat the drum early about how exceptional Dotson was, in terms of his hands and ability to make plays on the ball, all of which minimized Dotson’s lack of ideal size. The film also clearly showed a player whose quickness and smooth cuts minimized the lack of a blazing speed figure at the Combine.
“I’ve had a bunch of wideouts, and he’s probably the most natural guy I’ve had catching the ball in terms of being able to contort his body,” Franklin said in April.
So far in OTAs, the same strengths are showing up to Dotson’s teammates, in addition to the quiet professionalism that was present throughout his Penn State career. By Commanders players’ estimates, Dotson is catching everything thrown his way and building immediate chemistry with his quarterbacks, who are finding that they can trust Dotson even with their most imperfect throws.
Dotson is smooth and athletic and can high-point the ball, again showing that he can expand his catch radius much further than his 5-foot-11 frame suggests he should.
“Great hands,” defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said. “That boy doesn’t drop anything. I’m excited for him. He just comes in every day, works hard, and fits right in with the culture.”
First-year Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said the rapport has come naturally with Dotson as they take their first live reps together. And while that relationship is being built, star wideout Terry McLaurin has said he will not report to OTAs as he continues to seek a lucrative new contract, which shifts the spotlight toward Dotson and frees up more practice work to continue building relationships with his quarterbacks.
Dotson is capitalizing in the same quiet manner he once torched Big Ten defenses.
“He’s awesome,” Wentz said. “He’s a quiet, young kid, but he’s a hard worker. He’s smart. He’s instinctual. He catches the ball as well as anyone I’ve ever been around, just with how naturally he plucks it out of the air. So I’ve got a lot of high expectations for him just as a rookie to continue to keep growing and learning and understanding the bigger picture of this game.
“I think he’s doing a really good job of where he’s at right now. And the last couple weeks, we’re starting to develop a little chemistry, and hopefully we can keep building on that come next week and then into training camp.”
Of course, for Rivera, Dotson’s results on the practice field don’t mean as much as the habits he is displaying to kick off his professional career. Those intangible skills helped make a big difference in Dotson’s development at Penn State and could do the same for him at the next level, especially with his combination of speed, hands and route-running.
As the negotiations with McLaurin continue in the public sphere, the collective opinion of Dotson from Commanders fans seems to grow more and more positive by the day, especially as the highlights and words of praise keep coming.
“First and foremost, I think Jahan has done a really nice job coming in and focusing in on his development and his growth as a football player for us, learning his assignments and what we’re doing on the offensive schemes,” Rivera said. “I do think he’s developed a very good rapport with our QBs in general. … You watch him, and it doesn’t matter who’s throwing him the ball, the guy has an ability to put himself in position to make plays.
“It’s been good to watch. It’s been a lot of fun, and you do think that there is something he does have in terms of connections with Carson, with Taylor [Heinecke], with Sam [Howell]. You see it, and to me, I think that’s a good thing and it bodes very well.”