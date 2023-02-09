Marlene Sanders navigated down the steps of Lincoln Financial Field’s lower bowl and found a security guard amid the euphoric atmosphere in south Philly. She was ushered to the field where she weaved around players, coaches and executives celebrating an NFC championship and a trip to the Super Bowl.
Finally, after 20 minutes, Marlene Sanders found her son.
“He gave me a big hug, and I didn’t want to let go,” she told PennLive. “It was so exciting to see. He said when he got drafted that his goal was to bring a Super Bowl to the city. And it’s coming true. He’s fulfilling his dream. ... This is his moment.”
Two weeks ago, Miles Sanders scored two touchdowns to help beat the San Francisco 49ers and send the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh native and former Penn State star has a chance to win the whole thing.
Beating the Kansas City Chiefs and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy would be a storybook end to Sanders’ career year. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod, rushed for 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards in the regular season, good for fourth and fifth in the league, and formed one of the best tandems in the league with Jalen Hurts.
Personally, Sanders’ stellar season couldn’t have come at a better time. The 2019 second-round draft pick is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. His future in Philly is very much up in the air. But after a 2021 season marred by injuries, Sanders entered his contact year looking for respect, and he earned it.
Now, he’s out to finish the job with those closest to him by his side.
“I’m still trying to take it all in,” Sanders’ mother said of her son playing in the Super Bowl. “But when I sit down and think about it, I’m really proud of this young man.”
“It’s rewarding to see this for Miles,” said Craig Williams, Sanders’ mentor and trainer. “Some people say that they want this, they want that, they want to be rich. They set the goals but don’t have a plan of how to get there. With Miles, when he says he’s going to do something, he does it. He’s always willing to bet on himself.”
That’s how it’s been for as long as Williams has known Sanders. And it’s been a while.
Williams realized Sanders would be special when he coached the seven-year-old standout for the Swissvale Golden Flashes. Sanders was a sponge in little league. The only time he didn’t listen to Williams was when he kept running side to side, prompting the coach to put him on the offensive line for a practice.
When Sanders finally listened, he took off. He started at Woodland Hills High School for four years and rushed for 59 touchdowns and 4,573 yards. Sanders, who earned the nickname “Boobie Miles” after the tailback in “Friday Night Lights,” dominated the WPIAL and developed into the No. 1 running back prospect in the country.
Sanders, a five-star recruit with offers from Alabama and Ohio State, stayed close to home partly so his mom could be at every game. He signed with Penn State and arrived in Happy Valley in 2016 with a goal in mind: get to the NFL in three years, earn a lucrative second contract and allow Marlene, the rock of his family, to retire.
“Where Miles is at right now, she’s the reason,” Williams said. “She put in all the work to help him get to this point. She sacrificed a lot. That is his why. That’s why he does what he does on the field. It’s for his mom.”
That made Sanders’ slow start at Penn State all the more frustrating. Sanders, impeded by a Saquon Barkley-sized roadblock, had only 64 touches in his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Barkley had 571 touches, winning back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 and 2017.
It’s hard to say James Franklin and his staff did anything wrong by feeding Barkley. The future No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft was an All-American and one of the most electric players in recent college football history.
Could Nittany Lions have utilized Sanders more? Perhaps. But it was more an issue of unfortunate timing for Sanders to be stuck behind Saquon.
“To see the battles he went through, going to Penn State and having to be in Saquon’s shadow, you know, every time anyone ever said Miles, Saquon’s name would be attached,” Sanders’ mother said. “Nothing against Saquon; he’s an awesome fella. But you saw Miles little by little pulling out of that shadow.”
Sanders did that in a big way in 2018, taking over Penn State’s backfield with Barkley in the NFL.
He rushed for nine touchdowns and 1,274 yards, second-most in the Big Ten behind only Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. Sanders decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2019 draft.
Sanders’ bet paid off on April 26 when he got the call from Eagles executive Howie Roseman. Upon learning he was the No. 53 overall pick, Sanders hugged his mother and popped a bottle of champagne, surrounded by family, friends and former Penn State teammates at a Dave and Busters in Pittsburgh.
A day later, Sanders was at the NovaCare Complex in south Philly for his introductory press conference, where he reiterated what he hoped to achieve: “I just want to work hard and do whatever I can to help this team win a Super Bowl.”
The fact that Sanders is four quarters away from achieving that — from being a Super Bowl champion — isn’t lost on his old coach.
“We’re proud of him,” Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference. “He’s done really well not just on the field being an impact player for the Eagles but really how he’s represented himself off the field, as well. He’s been like that the whole way, all the way since we recruited him out of high school. He’s been a phenomenal representative of Penn State and our football program. ... Really happy for him.”
Williams feels the same way. He knows how far Sanders has come and how much work he put in this past offseason to make this all possible.
Sanders, after pushing for offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, endured back-to-back disappointing seasons. In 2020, he missed four games with leg injuries and saw the coach who drafted him, Doug Pederson, get fired after a 4-11-1 season. In 2021, he failed to find the end zone and averaged only nine carries per game over the first two months of the season before missing five games with hand and ankle injuries.
Sanders was annoyed — and he was hellbent on getting in the best shape he could.
Williams, a 20-year retired Navy veteran, put Sanders through a rigorous offseason regiment that included resistance running 60-yard hills at Frick Park in Pittsburgh. Williams emphasized working out “in fatigue mode.”
“The concept is how much can your body take? And how much can you negotiate with your body through your mindset to know that you have more?” said Williams. He wanted Sanders to maintain weight and build “fourth-quarter muscle.”
A couple of weeks ago, Williams was at Lincoln Financial Field and watched Sanders rip through the 49ers’ defense for a pair of touchdowns. That provided Williams proof that his pupil, who didn’t miss a game this season, was ready for one more.
Whether or not the Super Bowl is Sanders’ last game with the Eagles will be decided over the coming weeks and months. Sanders has stated on the record that he wants to remain in Philadelphia. He and his family also know this is a business.
“He likes this team. There are no issues there,” his mother said. “But at the end of the day, there are 31 other teams, and they see what he can do. If the Eagles don’t want to step up, then there’s 31 others. And at least one could use a Boobie.”
For now, though, all Sanders is focused on is Sunday and the opportunity he’s looked forward to every step of the way. From Pittsburgh to Penn State to Philly, Sanders hasn’t had to leave Pennsylvania. But for Sanders to accomplish his dream, he’ll have to do it at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
And if he does, you can count on Marlene getting onto the field for another hug.