Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, but generally less than an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Laurel Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of light snow could precede strong snow squalls early Saturday morning. The snow squalls will be accompanied by gusty winds and very poor visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Consider avoiding or delaying travel during the advisory due to the dangers snow squalls pose to motorists and commercial vehicles. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&