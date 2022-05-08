Mother’s Day came early for Charlotte Heyward last weekend when her son Connor was selected by the Steelers in the NFL draft, making her the mom of two Steelers players.
Eleven years earlier, almost to the day, oldest son, Cam, was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2011 draft. A defensive end, Cam has been a three-time first-team All-Pro and is the longtime captain of the Steelers defense.
What could make Charlotte prouder? Well, on Sunday afternoon, she will be in attendance for the commencement ceremony at Carlow University with her son and mother front and center.
Cam Heyward will receive an honorary doctorate for his work in the community and give the commencement speech. Cam’s grandmother, Judith Jordan, who is a graduate of Carlow, will be on stage alongside Cam when he is honored.
“It’s going to be very special,” Charlotte Heyward said. “It’s going to be a great Mother’s Day all around.”
Dr. Kathy Wilson Humphrey is the first African-American president at Carlow University and was so impressed with Cam’s community outreach that she asked Charlotte if he could give the commencement speech. When Charlotte told Dr. Wilson Humphrey her mother was an alumnus, she insisted she be part of the ceremony, as well.
A 1965 Carlow graduate, Jordan came from a lower-middle class family and grew up in the Aluminum City Terrace housing development in New Kensington. She earned one of Carlow’s Cadet Commemorative Endowed scholarships after graduating from Saint Joseph’s High School.
The intensive year-round program prepared students to teach elementary education in the diocese of Pittsburgh. The scholarship is the only way she could have attended college.
Fifty-seven years after graduating, Jordan still donates to the scholarship after serving as an elementary school teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools for 35 years.
“Carlow paid for my education,” Jordan said. “It was an accelerated program and I went to summer school for five years and even on Saturdays to get my credits in. Then I taught in Catholic schools as a junior and senior to pay back on my scholarship.
“I appreciate Carlow because it was a small school, and there were no multiple choice tests when I was there. It was all essays.”
The writing- and reading-intensive liberal arts education provided the communication skills needed to excel as teacher. She taught at Belmar Elementary in Homewood for 25 years and Minadeo Elementary in Squirrel Hill for 10 years before retiring in 2002.
“I’ve always loved children,” Jordan said. “And I loved city schools.”
Her grandson Cam is one of the most feared in the NFL. On the field, he picks up 300-pound offensive linemen and walks them into the lap of their quarterback. Like great Steelers defenders of the past, he plays the game with a nasty disposition.
Off the field, he’s nothing like his on-field persona.
He devotes much of his free time to his foundation. On Thursday night, he held his annual birthday bash at Dave & Buster’s in the North Hills on the day before his 33rd birthday.
But this wasn’t a typical professional athlete’s blowout at the club. This was a party for kids who don’t get to celebrate birthdays.
Heyward is following in the footsteps of his grandmother and grandfather in serving Pittsburgh’s youth.
In 2015, Heyward founded the Heyward House and the Cameron Heyward Foundation as a way to help underprivileged children. One of Heyward’s newest endeavors is the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Project to honor the legacy of his late grandfather.
Judy’s husband, nicknamed “The Professor” because of his love of reading, was a teacher at Carrick High School and then founded and served as vice president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, a position he held for 35 years.
“We’ve been putting Little Libraries up all over different communities,” Heyward said. “There is one right in front of my grandma’s house. We stick books in there people can take; you can put books in there. It’s an honor-based system.
“Not everyone can get to the library. Not everyone has a library card. Providing people with an opportunity to learn, it’s pretty cool. I grew up with a family that valued education, and I want to be able to provide for young kids and give them the literacy tools they need in the future.”
Heyward has many other causes, including the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania and the Southeast Brain Tumor Foundation. Cameron’s father, former Pitt running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, died in 2006 after a battle with brain cancer.
The Steelers have spotlighted Heyward’s community work by nominating him four times for the NFL’s prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence on and off the field.
On Sunday afternoon, Cam will spotlight two of the people who helped instill his desire to give back to the community.
“My grandmother is hyping me up,” Heyward said. “She’s overly excited. I’m like, ‘I can’t blow this.’
“It means a lot to be able to do this for them and give them the recognition they need, as well. I know I’m being honored, but I’d like to honor them as I go out there and give the speech.”