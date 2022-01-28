Scott Bonnett knows a thing or two regarding fan loyalty. About sticking with his teams through thick and thin, refusing to abandon hope and always believing things will improve.
The Pirates equipment/clubhouse manager is also plenty familiar — and comfortable — being on the receiving end of some good-natured ribbing from friends and coworkers, the stuff that tends to happen around here when you cheer for the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Red Wings.
But if this football season has taught Bonnett anything, the same as the Pirates’ playoff years in 2013-15, it’s that good things really do come to those who wait. In this case, it involves Bonnett’s beloved Bengals, a team he’s supported in good and bad and one that two weeks ago won its first playoff game in 31 years en route to Sunday’s AFC championship game.
“I’m a diehard, no matter what,” Bonnett said. “I don’t jump ship.”
Known around the team simply as “Bones,” Bonnett plays an important role for the Pirates, overseeing the entire equipment operation and clubhouse staff. His sense of humor — and own ability to needle — regularly has him in the crosshairs of the chop-busting that inevitably occurs around sports teams of any level.
This season, though, has been different thanks to the Bengals’ ascent into AFC North winners and Cincinnati reaching its first AFC championship game since 1989 (after the ‘88 season), which snapped an NFL-long drought.
Asked how often Bonnett hears it from Pirates players or staffers for his rooting interests, and he’s quick to respond with a laugh, “Every ... single ... day.”
Bonnett, 51, also refuses to apologize for his Bengals fandom, which started honestly while growing up in West Chester, Ohio and attending the University of Cincinnati.
Prior to joining the Pirates on Feb. 1, 2000, Bonnett worked as a visiting clubhouse attendant at Cinergy Field, the Reds’ previous home, from 1991-99.
It was there where he got to know Hall of Fame Bengals tackle Anthony Munoz, who was a frequent guest for Sunday chapel.
Bonnett was crushed when the Bengals lost to the 49ers, 26-21, in Super Bowl XVI and again when they suffered a 20-16 loss to San Francisco seven years later in Super Bowl XXIII. “The Freezer Bowl” (1981 AFC championship game) remains one of Bonnett’s favorite football memories, a 27-7 Bengals victory over the Chargers where the temperature was minus-9 degrees (and recorded as an astonishing minus-59 when considering wind chill).
But when Bonnett’s brothers moved to California and became bigger fans of the Chargers and Rams, Bonnett didn’t waver and continued to root for the Bengals and Red Wings, the latter he picked up having been born in Detroit.
“My neighbor across the street is always saying, ‘Bungals this or Bungals that,’ “ said Bonnett, who lives in Robinson. “And I’ll just say, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, man. You can’t bring me down.’ They could go 0-17, and I’ll still root for them.”
Bonnett has also been a target not just for Pittsburgh fan vitriol — like what happened when the Penguins played the Red Wings in back-to-back Stanley Cup finals in 2008-09 — but also through relationships he has with Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin, where the two have tried to help Bonnett see the light.
Years ago, when Colbert was cleaning out his house, Bonnett said Colbert found an autographed picture of former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and asked if Bonnett might want it.
Of course, he said. Colbert also texted one morning when he was golfing with Anderson, though the Steelers guys also haven’t been shy about attempting a rather difficult conversion.
“They’re always trying to get me to switch,” Bonnett said. “But they know I’m not going to.”
Every offseason, Bonnett and some childhood friends hit the road to see the Bengals, though it’s sometimes tough if baseball hasn’t ended.
Around his neighborhood, Bonnett said he hears plenty of trash talk from Steelers fans, those people eager to see Bonnett’s Bengals bounced by the Chiefs on Sunday.
“My one neighbor has been saying Kansas City is going to drop 80 on us,” Bonnett said. “I was like, ‘I’m not sure if you know, but the Bengals did beat them a couple weeks ago,” referencing a 34-31 Cincinnati victory over the Chiefs on Jan. 2, snapping an eight-game winning streak for Patrick Mahomes’ club.
“I keep telling Steelers fans that they could be in trouble,” Bonnett said. “[Bengals quarterback] Joe Burrow is a proven winner, and he keeps proving it. He’s as cool as a cucumber.”
There’s even a unique mix at home. Bonnett’s wife, Julie, is a Steelers fan, while his son, Sawyer, has adopted the Jacksonville Jaguars — though Bonnett is quick to point out that he does own a Tee Higgins jersey.
While Bonnett has enjoyed Burrow’s breakout and the clutch kicking of Evan McPherson, he’s equally as annoyed by the fair-weather crowd; a Michigan fan since he was a kid because his aunt and uncle went there, Bonnett once took his brother to an Ohio State-Michigan game and left him at halftime because he was tired of the negativity.
“His team’s great, and it’s never good enough,” Bonnett said. “I’m not just not that way.”
The patience has paid off for Bonnett, who said he’s been too busy with work to consider going to this weekend’s game or the Super Bowl in two weeks if his Bengals make it that far.
But he will be watching and cheering from home, the same as always, through thick and thin. It’s a loyalty that’s tough not to respect, especially when you consider the patience required for the Bengals to get to this point, the same for the Pirates several years ago.
It’s a lesson in being a good fan, instead of hopping aboard the bandwagon.
“There are always highs and lows,” Bonnett said. “There are always bad calls, injuries, this or that. I just root for my team.”