When Ethan Hullihen would watch sports as a kid growing up in Blandburg, Cambria County, he knew he processed things differently than his peers.
A longtime Pirates fan, Hullihen could calculate baseball batting averages in his head. Projecting how many points a basketball team would score was another favorite exercise.
While attending Glendale Junior Senior High School, Hullihen competed against his friends in calculator races — using only his brain. The love of numbers took Hullihen to nearby Saint Francis University and led to a career as an accountant in Altoona.
“I’ve always liked math, but as I’ve grown up, I’ve realized my interests are bigger,” Hullihen said. “I like answers. I’m troubled by things that don’t have answers.”
The answers Hullihen tries to find these days have made him a unique and indispensable part of following the Pirates, a treasure trove of information when it comes to payroll figures, service time and understanding the sport’s collective bargaining agreement.
More so than other professional sports, the business of baseball can be a dense wilderness, filled with minutiae, transactions and deadlines that seem to exist for the sheer reason of having them. Hullihen, who turns 33 this week, lives for this stuff, the tiniest details.
“While I find philosophy and theology fascinating, I also find them very frustrating because there’s no answer,” Hullihen said. “I can’t tell you if there’s a God, but I can tell you how many options a player has.”
There’s a process to how Hullihen does what he does, a complicated one. The same as someone might play golf or ride horses, Hullihen treats his tracking of every single thing the Pirates do as a hobby — albeit as one that requires a lot of time and effort.
Hullihen’s interest in roster mechanics and payroll data started around the Pirates’ 2013-15 boom and really picked up steam in the subsequent years. Back then, Hullihen remembered looking at one site that covered the team’s minor league system, Pirates Prospects, and emailing its owner, Tim Williams, with comments and questions.
By 2018, Hullihen had a freelance job with the now-defunct site Point of Pittsburgh. That led to his current position working for Williams prior to the 2019 season.
Hullihen and his wife, Katee, have two kids — Lena, 4 and Ellsie, 9 months — and he tries to spend as much time with them as possible, limiting his Pirates tracking to late at night after everyone has gone to bed.
But baseball is also a never-ending machine, with news happening at all hours of the day, creating a few scenarios where Hullihen might be playing with his kids but also scouring Twitter for the latest information on whatever roster move just occurred.
“I ask a lot of questions,” Hullihen said. “I know sometimes that gets annoying. But it comes from a genuine place of just wanting to know. If I ask you whether a player gets paid and receives service throughout an outright, and you tell me yes, now I don’t have to ask you that again.”
The process of tracking what the Pirates do sounds very much like a full-time job for Hullihen, who works off three primary spreadsheets.
There’s one he updates manually that includes every transaction the team has made dating back to 2008.
A second features the names of roughly 300 players, complete with birth dates, signing dates and signing bonuses. Information here is used on a third spreadsheet that helps to calculate payroll and service time — both current and historical. Also contained therein are looks at the team’s 40-man roster, arbitration schedule and future salary commitments.
By creating his own formulas, Hullihen projects on his own such things as Rule 5 eligibility and when players can become minor league free agents. His work came into play at least three times in the past season:
—One of the Pirates’ top pitching prospects, Mike Burrows, was believed to be Rule 5 eligible last year, but Hullihen’s dispelled the myth and wound up emailing FanGraphs, an industry standard, which changed the designation.
—Something similar occurred with Bryse Wilson, a pitcher FanGraphs said was out of options. Hullihen again corrected the site and explained that Wilson had an option left — important when the Pirates ultimately sent him to the minors.
—Hullihen also pointed out a group of XX(D) free agents the Pirates had, a subset based on being outrighted twice to the minors. It’s nuance where, because of Hullihen, the world learned those guys would be free agents earlier than others thanks to part of the CBA he quoted.
For 90% of baseball fans, Hullihen knows the information is probably more than they’d care to weed through to understand. However, he’s thrilled to set up shop in the weeds.
“There’s not really a big portion of the fan base that cares about this stuff,” Hullihen said. “There’s a bigger portion that complains about the payroll or says, ‘Option that guy,’ even though that guy might not have options. So, there are things fans care about tangentially. But my effort is to educate, to try and dispel narratives or things that are misunderstood.
“I always say, ‘I don’t care what the Pirates’ payroll number is. I just care that I’m reporting it correctly.’”
Another fascinating thing about Hullihen is that he doesn’t watch games. He and Katee cut the cord a few years ago, and he doesn’t feel the hassle is worth it. Besides, he’d rather spend time with his family and later pore over the business side of things.
Outside of game stories, Hullihen does read a ton about the Pirates. He also spends time emailing or messaging beat writers to ask them for help, as well as connecting with a couple people closer to the Pirates’ plans who have helped him.
Like any reporter, Hullihen encounters road blocks on some quests and has sources help him on others.
“It’s been really fulfilling to garner the respect of people who know and who are willing to talk to me and fill me in on some things,” Hullihen said. “I’ve always said that I think if I could smooth out some of the edges — that I just don’t know because no one does — that I could be really good at this.”
Don’t let Hullihen fool you. He’s incredibly good at this. It’s also hugely helpful for those covering the team to have someone who’s willing to weed through the nuance that baseball creates.
Hullihen’s exactness is also crazy, with one question potentially bringing back several references to the CBA, along with past articles. Then again, we’re also talking about someone who says he loves doing his own taxes — to make sure numbers match down to the penny.
“Even if it’s $10 off, I’m going to be looking for that $10 because more than likely it’s just something I don’t have,” said Hullihen, who earlier this week was verifying cash considerations sent from the Yankees to the Pirates in the 2012 AJ Burnett deal.
It’s an interesting and way of doing things that could potentially help a team, though Hullihen questions whether he would ever want to do that. Too much pressure. Plus, he also doesn’t want to move his family and likes the way things work for him now.
He can spend all day with his family, then use the quiet time late at night to follow sports in a way that has always made sense.
“It’s a labor of love,” Hullihen said. “Quite honestly, I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t really like it. I know that I look crazy with the amount of detail, but I just enjoy spreadsheeting. ... I guess spreadsheeting isn’t a verb, but it is to me.”