TAMPA — It has been discussed time and time again, more frequently than anyone associated with Penn State’s football program would care to count, and most often in unflattering or almost exasperating terms.
“We have to be able to run the ball when everybody in the stadium knows you’re gonna run the ball,” coach James Franklin said after the Nittany Lions’ loss to Michigan on Nov. 13.
“Obviously our run game needs to improve,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich added during Outback Bowl media day earlier this month.
But the most appropriate comments regarding Penn State’s running game — or lack thereof — were actually made following the Michigan State loss on Nov. 27, after the Nittany Lions failed to produce a 100-yard rusher for the 11th time in 11 games.
“Year’s not over,” Franklin snapped, referencing a bowl berth that became Saturday’s matchup against No. 22 Arkansas at Raymond James Stadium.
As current storylines around college football typically include such things as opt-outs (relevant to the Outback Bowl) and COVID-19 (thankfully, not so much so far), one of the biggest for Franklin’s team traces back to the days of leather helmets: When the heck will Penn State’s running game improve?
“We’re gonna work really hard to get us to a championship-level offense,” Yurcich said, earlier describing his work this season as “not good enough.”
“We’re gonna strive and do all the things necessary to compete and get to that level, or I’m gonna die trying.”
While Penn State’s overall offensive product was not terrible, largely thanks to quarterback Sean Clifford (2,912 yards, 20 touchdowns) and NFL-bound wideout Jahan Dotson (91 catches, 1,182 yards, 12 touchdowns), its rushing numbers were ugly.
The Nittany Lions averaged 106.4 yards per game on the ground during the regular season, which was 118th out of 130 FBS teams. They also totaled just 11 rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Penn State’s average yards per carry (3.1) and game sit dangerously close to the program-low levels (2.9 and 101.9) achieved in 2014, Franklin’s first year.
Issues were widespread. The offensive line obviously struggled. Franklin said in mid-November that running backs didn’t break enough tackles. Penn State also leaned heavy on the passing game because it worked.
“Just because our stats weren’t all the way there this year, I still think we made strides,” junior running back Noan Cain said. “Everybody wants to get 100 yards. At the same time, you have to realize what’s working for the team. The passing game was what was carrying us throughout the season.
“Coming into this bowl game, we’re ready to remind people that Penn State’s running backs are back and ready to show up.”
The Nittany Lions, who lost five of seven after a 5-0 start, certainly hope so. It would set a tone for next year, as bowl games and players skipping them have turned these contests into a pivot point for the following season rather than a culmination of the current one.
Speaking of 2021, Cain was one of three primary Penn State backs who failed to total 1,000 yards as a group.
First on that list was sophomore Keyvone Lee, who carried 104 times for 495 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Cain had 322 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries (3.2 average). Senior John Lovett, a graduate transfer from Baylor, added 52 carries for 177 yards (3.4 average).
The closest anyone has come to the 100-yard mark was Lee, with 88 yards against Michigan and 79 at Michigan State, though good luck getting anyone on Franklin’s staff to feel satisfied with that.
Especially when you remember just two years ago, in 2019, Penn State averaged 190.6 rushing yards per game (36th).
On the positive side, the Nittany Lions should have at least three starters back up front: left tackle Rasheed Walker, right guard Juice Scruggs and right tackle Caeden Wallace. They also added two four-star recruits in the Class of 2022 with J.B. Nelson and Drew Shelton.
“There’s so much more in the tank for us,” wide receiver Parker Washington said.
In analyzing 2021 film, Yurcich noticed an alarming lack of execution in short-yardage situations, where issues ranged from poor play calls to mental/physical mistakes to personnel decisions that could’ve given a particular play a better chance to succeed.
“We have to find our identity,” Yurcich said. “We have to play to our personnel’s strengths. We have to break tendencies. We have to continue to be more physical, tough-minded and really just focus on the basics of football.”
The most ironic part here is that the only other time the Nittany Lions failed to have a running back total 100 or more yards in a game was 1978, when they ascended to No. 1 in the rankings after an 11-0 start but lost to Alabama, 14-7, in the Sugar Bowl.
While nobody at Penn State would complain if the next Saquan Barkley or Evan Royster emerges in 2022, a bell-cow back capable of routinely churning out 100-yard performances, Franklin and Yurcich would surely settle for by-committee success.
After all, it’s not so much about one, singular number, as it is what Franklin said following that loss to Michigan: The Nittany Lions need to find a way to have their running game pose some semblance of a threat.
“This is a great opportunity for us to get down there and play a great Arkansas team,” Cain said of a Razorbacks squad that gives up 155.9 yards per game, 72nd in the country. “The running back room is gonna be more motivated than ever to make plays in that game to help the team win.”