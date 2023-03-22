Fishing licenses are sold by license issuing agents through an electronic point-of-sale (P.O.S.) system. This system brings increased efficiency, more options, and easier upgrades for anglers. Fishing licenses are sold online.
A current license, on their person, is required of persons age 16 and over to fish or angle for any species of fish and to take fishbait, baitfish, and species of amphibians and reptiles from Commonwealth waters by those legal methods described.
OBTAIN YOUR LICENSE:
a) at more than 700 license-issuing agents
b) at county treasurers
c) at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
offices
d) at FishandBoat.com
Lost fishing licenses or replacements – A lost
fishing license can be replaced at any issuing agent at cost or reprinted online for free. All replacement licenses include permits or privileges previously purchased by the customer. The total cost for a replacement license and previously purchased permits or privileges that were printed on the base license is $6.97.