If you watch a lot of college football and the various pregame or halftime shows, everyone has an opinion about who should be in the playoffs and nearly everyone has Alabama and Ohio State at No. 2 and 3 behind Georgia.
A lot of people are arguing that Cincinnati should be in there as well.
I’m not sold that any of the those three deserve to be in the Top 4 as things stand right now.
It is my understanding that the committee is to take each team’s entire body of work into consideration. And all three of those teams have some flaws.
As I write this the committee has not yet released its first set of rankings, but it doesn’t matter for purposes of this piece. This is how I see things.
No. 1 Georgia — This is a no-brainer. Of all the teams that are being considered, the Bulldogs have the most quality wins, a good amount of style points and their opponents have the best combined record at 37-28. The Georgia defense is one of the best I can remember in quite some time and the Dawgs have two capable quarterbacks. Anyone who doesn’t have Georgia as the top team in the country simply isn’t paying attention.
No. 2 Michigan State — Anyone who has followed me over the years knows I put a lot of stock into being undefeated, especially in a Power 5 conference. The Spartans opponents have the second-best record among the unbeatens at 27-30. Michigan State has a quality road win at Miami, which has looked better in recent weeks and the Spartans beat Michigan in a Top 8 battle just last week. They’ve struggled a bit at times too, but found ways to win, which is a sign of a good team.
No. 3 Wake Forest — I’m kidding right? Have you watched the Demon Deacons this year? The offense is incredible. Wake is unbeaten, which I already said is very important in my eyes, and its opponents combined record is 27-30, just like Michigan State. This is a Power 5 team without a loss going into the 10th week of the season. Their body of work is just fine.
No. 4 Oklahoma — This is where my desire to reward unbeaten teams starts to butt heads with the overall body of work argument. Sure, the Sooners are undefeated, but their opponents combined record is just 26-40. Oklahoma barely beat 1-7 Tulane and was losing to 1-7 Kansas in the fourth quarter just two weeks ago. But wins are wins and the Sooners are actually the only 9-0 team in the country.
No. 5 Cincinnati — The Bearcats are unbeaten, but their only quality win was over Notre Dame at South Bend. The rest of their opponents have a 17-31 record. Cincinnati is here because its undefeated and it’s only Week 10. But the Bearcats are going to have to start beating teams in much more impressive fashion given their schedule.
No. 6 Alabama — The Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M with a backup quarterback and barely held on to defeat a 4-4 Florida squad that Georgia just ravaged. That’s why they are ranked here. That said, the Tide’s opponents are 30-26, which is tops among once-beaten contenders.
No. 7 Michigan — The Wolverines just lost a heartbreaker to Sparty in what might have been the best game of the 2021 campaign so far. They’ve been impressive this season and their opponents do have a winning record (30-27), unlike the next two in the rankings.
No. 8 Oregon — The Ducks have a bad loss to 3-5 Stanford, but have wins over a pair of 7-1 teams, which no other 1-loss team can boast. One of those wins is against Fresno State, which just took San Diego State from the ranks of the unbeaten. The other is over Ohio State at the Shoe. Body of work pretty sold here.
No. 9 Ohio State — Sure the Buckeyes routed Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana. People will talk about the eye test and how they’ve looked lately. Shouldn’t Ohio State have beaten a Penn State team that looked horrible in a loss to Illinois a little more handily? And how can you ignore the home loss to Oregon or how the Buckeyes struggled for a bit with Tulsa?
No. 10 Notre Dame — The last spot came down to the Irish, Oklahoma State and UTSA. The teams Notre Dame have beaten are 29-27 and add Cincinnati and the overall schedule is 36-28 to this point. The Irish have solid wins against Purdue and Wisconsin and there are no winless or one-win teams in there, which nearly all the other teams on this list have seen at least once.
Oklahoma State’s beaten opponents are 24-24 and the Cowboys loss to 5-3 Iowa State was a bit controversial due to a fourth-down spot late in the game. Oklahoma State also has given Baylor its only loss this season.
UTSA is 8-0, but I had to go against my argument for unbeaten teams deserving more respect than teams with a loss simply because the Roadrunners schedule is abysmal. Their best win is probably a road victory over Illinois. They barely beat a winless UNLV squad, and their opponents have a combined record of 20-37. That’s too much for me to overlook.
So that’s how I see things right now. But there are plenty of games left and with how this season has gone, I fully expect a massive overhaul to the rankings on a weekly basis.
As we’ve seen over and over again in 2021, no one is safe from an upset.