ALTOONA — The Clearfield track and field team competed at the 46th annual Igloo Invitational at Mansion Park in Altoona on Saturday.
Bison thrower Braedon Firanski won the discus with a heave of 108-3. He bested the second place thrower by almost three feet.
Teammate Brady Collins finished fifth in the boys 110-meter hurdle finals with a time of 17.17.
Kai Lynch rounded out the Bison placewinners with an eighth-place finish in the long jump. He jumped a distance of 19-10.
For the Lady Bison, Danna Bender was the lone double medalist on the day.
She finished fourth in both the 100 meter hurdles (17.41) and the 400-meter hurdles (49.47).
Dehlia Elbe added an eighth-place finish in the pole vault with a height of 7-6.
The Clearfield track and field team returns to action on Tuesday in a tri-meet at Philipsburg-Osceola.