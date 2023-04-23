LOCK HAVEN — Clearfield’s Braedon Firanski won the discus Friday at the Bald Eagle Invite at Hubert Jack Stadium with a throw of 144-10, outdistancing runner-up Kyle Kapichok (Canton) by a foot.
Firanski was the lone Clearfield athlete to win an event, but the Lady Bison did have a pair of runners-up in Danna Bender and Alayna Winters, who was second to second to Central Mountain’s Lily Hendricks, who jumped 16-10.
Winters’ jump was 16-03.25.
Bender (47.43) was second to Central Columbia’s Ava Rebuck (46.27) in the 300 hurldes.
Winters and Bender were also on the girls 4x400 relay that took fourth, alongside Jada Rose and Marlayna Bender.
Danna Bender added a fifth in the 100 hurdles and an eighth in the 200 dash. Rose was eighth in the high jump.
The Top 8 finishers in each event scored points toward the team total. The Lady Bison were ninth out of 20 teams on the girls side.
On the boys’ side, Brady Collins picked up a sixth in the 110 hurdles and a seventh in the 300 hurdles.
The Bison boys placed 14th out of 21 teams.
Clearfield is back in action April 29 at the LHU High School Classic back at Hubert Jack Stadium.