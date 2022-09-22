After stumbling out of the gate with a pair of 6-4 weeks, I was able to turn it around with a big week — a perfect week.
Truth be told, I don’t remember when the last time was I went 10-0 with my picks. I’ve had plenty of 8-2 weeks over the past few seasons and some 9-1 results as well. But 10-0? That’s pretty rare.
So hopefully I can get in a bit of a groove now as we hit the halfway point in the high school regular season.
On to the picks:
Penns Valley at Clearfield: The Bison offense exploded last week for 55 points and what was a mostly dormant passing game came to life. Good thing too, as Clearfield may need to score a few points against a potent Penns Valley team averaging 36 per game.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 37, PENNS VALLEY 23
Curwensville at Everett: The Golden Tide are on a two-game skid and hope to get back on the winning track against an Everett team that’s given up 142 points in the past three weeks.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 40, EVERETT 12
North Star at Glendale: The Vikings are still searching for their first win of the season and will look for it in their third straight home game against a North Star team that scored 39 points against West Branch, which Glendale fell to last week.
THE PICK: NORTH STAR 28, GLENDALE 16
Moshannon Valley at Claysburg-Kimmel: The Knights are just 1-3 but two of those losses came to heavyweights Northern Bedford and Berlin Brothersvalley, which are a combined 8-0. The Knights beat the Bulldogs 28-12 last season.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 26, CLAYSBURG 16
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bellefonte: The Mounties have been shut out in eight straight quarters and have only scored 10 points since a 49-20 win over West Branch in Week 1. The Red Raiders scored 20 in a loss to Penns Valley and just 7 more in their other three games. Which offense shows up?
THE PICK: BELLEFONTE 14, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13
Conemaugh Township at West Branch: West Branch has alternated wins and losses each week this season and beat Glendale last week. Conemaugh Township is 4-0 and holds a 49-14 decision over a North Star team that downed the Warriors.
THE PICK: CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 35, WEST BRANCH 22
Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State: The Nittany Lions looked the part of a contender last week in a blowout win on the road at Auburn. Central Michigan should be no problem for Penn State if it shows up to play.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 45, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 17
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee: It’s really hard to figure out the Gators. They’ve been up and down this season, but have won four of the last five in the series with the Vols. This really could go either way.
THE PICK: TENNESSEE 34, FLORIDA 31
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest: Tiger QB DJ Uiagalelei still hasn’t really become a consistent leader fo the Tigers, but the defense? The defense is going to be tough for the Deamon Deacons.
THE PICK: CLEMSON 30, WAKE FOREST 24
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State: The Badgers are only allowing 8 points per game this season, but they haven’t faced anything like the C.J. Stroud-led Buckeye offense, which hung 77 on Toledo last week.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 34, WISCONSIN 17
Last Week: 10.0, 100%
This season: 22-8, 73.3%