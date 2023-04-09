This should be a big week for the Pirates’ starting rotation.
Not necessarily in a good way — general manager Ben Cherington’s comments on his weekly radio show framed JT Brubaker right elbow injury a not-so-favorable light — and the Pirates are also awaiting word on Mike Burrows.
Pittsburgh’s ninth-best prospect per MLB Pipeline, Burrows exited his start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday in the second inning after just 28 pitches, with what Cherington called a forearm issue.
“The elbow felt stable after the game,” Cherington said Sunday on 93.7 FM The Fan. “We’ll hope for good news early this week. Hopefully this is a small speed bump that Michael will get over.”
The timeline on Brubaker, who’s on the 60-day injured list, is similar. After much testing, a final prognosis is expected likely by Tuesday, which could likely mean that Brubaker will miss the entire 2023 season.
“Catching up with JT a few days ago, I shared with him something I’m sure he’s thought,” Cherington said. “He’s chosen a dangerous profession. I wanted to make sure he knew there’s nothing he’s done wrong. This stuff comes with the territory if you’re a major league pitcher.”
Losing Brubaker for the year and having Burrows’ season interrupted certainly qualify as wrinkles the Pirates neither expected nor wanted. Ditto for the poor performance thus far of Rich Hill, who has a 10.00 ERA in two starts. Only Oakland’s Ken Waldichuk (7) has allowed more homers than Hill (5).
“He’s very aware of what he needs to do,” Cherington said of Hill. “Confident we’re going to see a lot more effectiveness from him going forward.”
The Pirates aren’t going to do anything with Hill, at least not after two starts. Even though he hasn’t been good — he’s been more than willing to admit this — he’s on a guaranteed $8 million contract.
Designating him for assignment wouldn’t be anything more than a move made out of frustration at this point. He’s still owed that amount of money.
Despite being 43, Hill has one of the 10 lowest ERAs in MLB over the past eight years. That should be enough to buy some time, a cushion to where he deserves to work out of an early-season funk.
The Pirates did seemingly dodge a bullet with Vince Velasquez, who rolled his ankle Saturday. Cherington said the Pirates expect Velasquez to make his next scheduled start.
But beyond the current five, it’ll be interesting to see what happens should the Pirates need or want someone from the minors. Luis Ortiz remains the No. 1 option, and he has enjoyed a strong start.
In two Triple-A outings, Ortiz has a 1.08 ERA across 8 1/3 innings, with four walks and 11 strikeouts. The velocity isn’t a question. The Pirates want Ortiz to throw strikes more consistently, avoid big innings and routinely work in his changeup.
Beyond Ortiz, it’s a bit of a crapshoot. Quinn Priester isn’t ready. Veteran lefty Caleb Smith has a 9.64 ERA in two starts. A wild card could be Osvaldo Bido, who randomly started one day during spring training and wound up touching 96 mph and showcasing a sharp slider.
Bottom line, though, it sounds like the Pirates have a pretty good idea where things stand with Brubaker. The hope should be that Burrows doesn’t suffer the same fate.
Hedges getting closer
Austin Hedges, on the seven-day concussion injured list, continues to ramp up the intensity of his workouts, Cherington said. On Sunday, the Pirates’ No. 1 catcher threw to bases, ran the bases and hit in the cage.
“We’re seeing the personality come out a little bit more every day,” Cherington said. “Certainly optimistic that we’re getting closer to seeing his return. But with that injury in particular, we’ll be cautious.”
Hedges caught the first three games of the season but was hit in the head with a foul tip last Sunday.